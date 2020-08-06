Supply chain and manufacturing disruptions will lead to shipping decreases in the third quarter, but SunPower's pre-pandemic measures ensured strong performance, solid demand, and higher installations.From pv magazine USA It's earnings season, but one of the biggest players in the PV industry, SunPower, was able to weather the shutdowns and stay-at-home orders to deliver a strong quarter. The company took steps to prepare for disruptions at the onset of the pandemic, including cuts to executive pay, a shorter work week for some employees, and production shutdowns. As a result, it was actually ...

