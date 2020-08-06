Tern PLC Tern PLC: Contract Win for Device Authority 06-Aug-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Non-regulatory announcement 6 August 2020 Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company") Contract Win for Device Authority Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Device Authority ("DA"), has entered into a contract with a value of approximately GBP200,000 with one of the largest global automotive component and safety technology manufacturers ("the Client"), alongside its Technology Alliance Partner, nCipher. The agreement will see DA and nCipher provide IoT security solutions to the Client by way of a Key Management Solution. DA's KeyScaler platform sits at the heart of the Key Management Solution and nCipher will provide the Hardware Security Modules. By combining their technologies, the Client will be able to securely generate and import keys from Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs") before storing and distributing the keys to their remote manufacturing lines for injection into their electronic automotive components on the production line. Tern's CEO Al Sisto said: "This is an important contract for DA which validates the superiority of its technology and its use in the automotive sector. We are delighted with this contract win with a leading global automotive component and safety technology manufacturer. The current COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the technology trends that we were already observing in the industrial sector and with increased automation comes a much higher need for best-in-class security solutions. Through our investment in DA, which is partnered with leading players such as nCipher, PTC and Microsoft, Tern is ideally placed to capitalise on this." About EQS Corporate News announcements This is an EQS Corporate News announcement. EQS Corporate News is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only/non-regulatory news releases such as marketing messages, corporate and product information into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on EQS Corporate News. **ENDS** Enquiries Tern Plc via Newgate Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne Allenby Capital Limited Tel: 0203 328 5656 (Nomad and Joint broker) David Worlidge/Alex Brearley (Corporate Finance) Guy McDougall (Equity Sales) Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness Newgate Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Megan Kovach Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1110393 06-Aug-2020

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)