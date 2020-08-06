DJ Genel Energy PLC: Half-Year Results

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Half-Year Results 06-Aug-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 6 August 2020 Genel Energy plc Unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2020 Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "Genel's robust business model, which is designed to provide resilience in a challenging environment, has demonstrated its value as the Company negotiates the headwinds facing the sector in 2020. Our low-cost production and the capital flexibility within our development programme have enabled us to preserve the strength of our balance sheet even while investing in growth. Given the lower oil price and overdue payments, the fact that we still expect to end 2020 in a net cash position - even after dividend distributions and making the investment to bring Sarta to production this year - is a testament to our resilience, and we have today confirmed an interim dividend of 5¢ per share." Results summary ($ million unless stated) H1 2020 H1 2019 FY 2019 Production (bopd, working interest) 32,100 37,400 36,250 Revenue 88.4 194.3 377.2 EBITDAX1 65.1 167.3 321.8 Depreciation and amortisation (82.6) (74.8) (158.5) Exploration expense (1.3) (0.6) (1.2) Impairment of oil and gas assets (286.3) - (29.8) Impairment of trade receivables (34.9) - - Operating (loss) / profit (340.0) 91.9 132.3 Underlying (loss) / profit2 (32.2) 76.6 134.9 Cash flow from operating activities 85.5 142.3 272.9 Capital expenditure 58.5 72.2 158.1 Free cash flow3 6.5 56.7 99.0 Dividends paid 41.3 27.4 27.4 Cash4 355.3 353.3 390.7 Total debt 300.0 300.0 300.0 Net cash5 57.2 55.8 92.8 Basic EPS (¢ per share) (128.9) 27.2 37.8 Underlying EPS (¢ per share)2 (11.7) 27.4 49.0 Average Brent oil price ($/bbl) 40 65 64 1) EBITDAX is operating (loss) /profit adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation ($82.6 million), exploration expense ($1.3 million), impairment of property, plant and equipment ($242.0 million), impairment of intangible assets ($44.3 million) and impairment of trade receivables ($34.9 million). 2) Underlying EPS is underlying profit (page 9) divided by weighted average number of shares 3) Free cash flow is reconciled on page 10 4) Cash reported at 30 June 2020 excludes $3.1 million of restricted cash, and takes into account the dividend paid in June 5) Reported cash less IFRS debt (page 10) Highlights · Cash of $355 million at 30 June 2020 ($353 million at 30 June 2019) · Net cash of $57 million at 30 June 2020 (net cash of $56 million at 30 June 2019) · $110 million received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') in H1 2020 · Updated payment mechanism introduced in April, under which the KRG committed to settling monthly sales invoices by the middle of the following month · $121 million remains outstanding in relation to oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 - discussions continue with the KRG over settlement arrangements · Despite the monies outstanding, the fall in oil price and non-payment of the override, $6.5 million of free cash flow was generated in H1 2020 due to Genel's low-costs and resilient business model allowing flexible expenditure · Production cost of $2.9/bbl in H1 2020 · Capital expenditure of $58.5 million in H1 as spending cut due to the external environment · G&A costs of $6.6 million, a reduction of c.30% year-on-year, as activity is rephased · Production of 32,100 bopd in H1 2020, due in part to the impact of COVID-19, coupled with payment uncertainty, resulting in reduced drilling activity at the Tawke PSC · Production averaged 33,000 bopd in July 2020, following fast tracking of activity at the Tawke PSC against an improved backdrop · Continued focus on safety: zero lost time incidents and zero losses of primary containment in the period · Impairments of $286 million largely due to reduction in Brent oil price forecast · Interim dividend of 5¢ per share confirmed (2019: 5¢ per share) Outlook · Genel's low-cost production, flexible capital investment programme, and robust balance sheet makes it resilient to lower oil prices, and the Company expects to retain a net cash position at the end of 2020 at the prevailing oil price, while still investing in key growth assets · Capex of c.$45 million expected in H2, with c.50% to be spent on moving Sarta to production in Q4, where work has continued despite the challenges resulting from COVID-19 · Genel continues discussions with the KRG regarding the recovery of the $121 million receivable Enquiries: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona There will be a presentation for analysts and investors today at 0900 BST, with an associated webcast available on the Company's website, www.genelenergy.com [1]. This announcement includes inside information. Disclaimer This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. Whilst the Company believes the expectations reflected herein to be reasonable in light of the information available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially different owing to factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. Accordingly, no reliance may be placed on the figures contained in such forward looking statements. The information contained herein has not been audited and may be subject to further review. CEO STATEMENT No natural resources company has been immune from the impacts of COVID-19 and the resulting collapse in demand and fall in the oil price. In the face of this material change in circumstances, we focused on controlling what is within our power to control in the near-term, while continuing to build the business fit for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects in the long-term. In this regard our business model positions us well both now, as we have a strong balance sheet and limited fixed capital expenditure, and for the future. We have a business model designed for tough times, and we moved quickly to rebase our spending appropriately for the external environment, reducing our full-year capital expenditure forecast by c.$75 million to just over $100 million, and continuing to focus on managing costs elsewhere in the business. Given the external environment, we continued to allocate capital to those areas that can provide the greatest returns and deliver shareholder value. Due to the oil price and lack of certainty over the deferred receivable and override payments, investing at Taq Taq is not currently a priority, and work at Tawke has the ability to rapidly scale up as the external environment improves. Despite the reduction in investment, production from Tawke has been in line with internal expectations, and the significant increase in production in July is an encouraging illustration of what can be achieved once investment resumes. The key focus of capital allocation in 2020 has been Sarta, where work is continuing along a critical path to production in Q4. Genel is already the only multi-licence producer in the KRI, and further diversifying production by bringing Sarta into production with its tremendous growth potential is a milestone that we are all looking forward to reaching. It is a testament to our balance sheet and careful financial management that, even with $121 million outstanding from the KRG for production in November 2019 to February 2020 and override payments unpaid, we are able to continue allocating capital to direct returns to shareholders, and our interim dividend of 5¢ per share has been retained. While the mechanism through which the receivable from the KRG will be recovered has yet to be finalised, we are confident that a solution that works for both parties will be found, as has been done in the past, and our discussions with the KRG continue. ESG As the external environment has deteriorated due to COVID-19, it has not lessened our focus on ESG. The safety of our workforce and contractors remains a key priority, and we are pleased to continue our record of not having a lost-time injury since 2015. We are also working hard on improving our ESG activities, and better communicating the things that we already do well. We recognise that we have a long way to go, but are proud of our track record in the KRI, where we have aimed to have a positive impact ever since our operations started almost 15 years ago. In this time, we have funded and

successfully delivered 245 social investment and community projects, spending almost $60 million. In the first half of the year we have become a member of both Transparency International UK and TRACE, and become a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, supporting our aim of being a socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix. Our sustainability report, due in September, will provide further detail and enhanced disclosure on all ESG aspects. OPERATING REVIEW The impact of COVID-19 led to a significant reduction in activity in 2020. By this point of the year, we were expecting to have continued an active drilling programme at Tawke and Peshkabir, to be drilling at Qara Dagh, and for Sarta to be advancing towards production. The fall in the oil price and the delay in receipt of payments from the KRG, resulted in an appropriate reduction in expenditure at the Tawke PSC, while the direct impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and the movement of people into the KRI forced us to notify the KRG of the occurrence of a force majeure event preventing the Company from being able to perform its contractual obligations as scheduled at Qara Dagh. Work has continued at Sarta, our key capital allocation priority in 2020, and despite the challenges faced initial production is still expected later this year. Production In line with internal expectations given the updated work plan. (bopd) Gross Net Gross Net production production production production H1 2020 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2019 Tawke 59,790 14,950 71,700 17,920 Peshkabir 48,790 12,200 54,950 13,740 Taq Taq 11,260 4,950 13,150 5,780 Total 119,840 32,100 139,800 37,440 PRODUCING ASSETS Tawke PSC (25% working interest) Gross production from the Tawke licence averaged 108,580 bopd during the first half of 2020, and 102,000 bopd during the second quarter of the year, as the operator halted development activity to preserve cash at a time of historically low and uncertain oil prices. In June 2020, following the stabilisation of oil prices and export payments, activity was fast tracked at the Tawke licence and production quickly increased by 15,000 bopd month-on-month to raise average July 2020 production to 115,000 bopd. The Peshkabir-to-Tawke gas reinjection project (the first enhanced oil recovery project in the KRI) was commissioned in June, and aims to unlock additional oil reserves at Tawke while significantly reducing gas flaring and CO2 emissions at Peshkabir. Taq Taq (44% working interest, joint operator) Production at Taq Taq averaged 11,260 bopd in H1, in line with expectations given the activity plan. As has been the case for some time, activity at Taq Taq is focused on maximising cash generation and, given the oil price, the TT-35 well, which completed in April, was the only well in the 2020 drilling programme. This well initially added c.600 bopd to production, but is no longer producing, following a mechanical issue. Activity at the field will remain appropriate for the external environment and aligned with our capital allocation priorities, and it is not expected that there will be any further drilling activity in 2020. PRE-PRODUCTION ASSETS Sarta (30% working interest) Despite the significant operational challenges caused by COVID-19, including the closure of borders impacting supply chains and the movement of people into the KRI, work has continued at Sarta, and first oil remains on target for Q4 this year. Civil construction work at the field is materially complete, with remaining work now focussing on the completion and commissioning of the 20,000 bopd capacity early-production facility. Production will begin following the recompletion of the Sarta-2 well, re-entry of the Sarta-3 well, and commissioning of the facility through which oil will be produced and processed ahead of tanker loading and transport to the export pipeline at Khurmala. With first oil now in sight, plans are well underway for the next stage of the phase 1A pilot development, an appraisal programme which aims to fully utilise the facility capacity and convert more of the 253 MMbbls of gross resources assigned by ERCE to the Mus-Adaiyah-Butmah reservoirs into reserves. A three well campaign is scheduled for 2021, with environmental baselining underway ahead of construction of the well pads, in line with the previously announced schedule. The first of these wells, S-6, is expected to spud in Q1 and will be followed immediately by the S-1D well. While focussing on the primary Mus-Adaiyah-Butmah reservoirs these wells are also set to target additional reservoir intervals, a cost-efficient way to maximise the gathering of information which will help inform the Company's view of the wider potential of Sarta. In order to minimise the time between appraisal success and monetisation the field partners are investigating a range of options for oil production from these 2021 wells. Qara Dagh (40% working interest, operator) Due to ongoing uncertainty caused by COVID-19, Genel notified the KRG of the occurrence of a force majeure event preventing the Company from being able to perform its contractual obligations as scheduled. Work continues to take place to ensure that Genel is in the best possible position to start to drill the QD-2 well once external conditions improve and the force majeure event ceases. This has included the securing of an amendment to the rig contract with Parker, in expectation of the future lifting of the force majeure event, while from a community engagement perspective emergency food aid has been provided to vulnerable groups within the Qara Dagh community, and the construction of firebreaks in nearby agricultural land have been funded. Bina Bawi and Miran (100% working interest, operator) As previously stated, Genel received documentation from the KRG in mid-April, and then further documents were received in June. This documentation did not adequately reflect the commercial concepts and risk sharing that were expected for the development of Bina Bawi's gas and oil resources. Discussions are now taking place with the KRG at the highest level as Genel seeks to progress the development of Bina Bawi. African exploration A farm-out process relating to the highly prospective SL10B13 block (100% working interest and operator) in Somaliland began in Q4 2019 and while conditions for farm-out have been challenging in the first half of 2020, a number of companies continue to engage with the Company with respect to the opportunity. Regarding Morocco, and the Lagzira block (75% working interest and operator), despite the logistical challenges posed by COVID-19 having caused some delay to the completion of the 3D seismic processing project being carried out by Western Geco, Genel continues to work towards a future farm-out campaign aimed at bringing a partner onto the licence prior to considering further commitments. FINANCIAL REVIEW Overview The impact of COVID-19 has been significant. The resulting drop in oil demand exacerbated the fall in oil price this year, which deteriorated from around $60/bbl at the start of 2020 to a low of under $20/bbl in April. Although the oil price has since improved, there remains significant uncertainty as to how COVID-19 and its aftermath will impact economies, oil demand and therefore oil price over the near and mid-term. This has caused significant economic pressure on the KRG's finances, pressure that has manifested itself in two ways: firstly, the deferral of payments owed by the KRG for sales made in the four months from November 2019 to February 2020 inclusive, amounting to $121 million; secondly, the non-payment of the Tawke override royalty from 1 March 2020. It is clear that macro-economic uncertainty will extend into 2021 and likely beyond, creating a challenging backdrop against which to progress our business and seek to deliver on our commitment to run a business that is resilient to downside scenarios, is cash generative, and delivers growth when other oil and gas companies cannot. All of the above means that the Company's business model, developed over the past few years to be profitable at low prices and resilient at very low prices, has been tested on its ability to: · Progress value creative growth projects in a challenging environment; · Demonstrate material flexibility in capital allocation, supporting the generation of free cash flow even at low oil prices; · Pay a dividend. Our assessment is that our business model has stood up well to the challenge. Much of the hard work done in previous years has positioned us well: costs have had previous scrutiny so required optimisation rather than a radical overhaul; and asset development plans had been set up within a high capital flexibility model that mitigates financial risk, optimises cash generation and expedites capital return and payback, so we were able to adapt plans to the external environment. The table below summarises our financial performance in the first half of 2020 (all figures $ million unless stated): H1 2020 H1 2019 FY 2019

Our investment in growth projects, principally Sarta and Qara Dagh, reduced that surplus to a deficit for the period of $6.8 million, with working capital movements turning that deficit into a positive free cash flow of $6.5 million. This has enabled the Company to preserve its balance sheet strength, reporting net cash of $355 million. Despite not receiving $120.8 million due in the period, this is a reduction of only $22 million from the post-interim dividend cash number reported at 31 December 2019 of $377 million. Accounting impairments Despite the business model proving to be resilient in the first half, there has been a significant reduction in both near-term and long-term oil price forecasts, with the change from the assumptions used for the previous reporting period summarised in the table below: $/bbl 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Forecast 40 43 50 55 60 Year-end forecast 65 67 68 72 73 The decrease in oil price, and to a significantly lesser extent the increase in discount rate and deferral of some barrels into future periods as a result of reduced activity, has resulted in a significant decrease in the net present value of the Company's oil and gas assets. This has resulted in a total impairment of $286.3 million. In addition, there has been an impairment of $34.9 million to the $120.8 million nominal value of receivables owed by the KRG for sales made in the four months from November 2019 to February 2020. The net present value has been estimated for accounting purposes based on the initial communication from the KRG, which indicates repayment would commence once oil price is above $50/bbl. However, the mechanism for, and pace of, repayment has not yet been agreed, and Genel expects to receive the nominal balance owed of $120.8 million in full. Resilient financial strength - well positioned to take advantage of an unpredictable environment With cash of $355 million, producing asset cash flows that cover corporate and bond interest costs and fund pre-production investment, and Sarta expected to be on production by the end of the year, the Company is well positioned for 2021. Genel will be ready to capitalise if the macro-environment starts to improve, with a business that is already cash generative when investing in pre-production growth projects and with a material receivable balance expected to be recovered in line with the improvement in oil price. In a downside scenario our business model and financial strength provides us with an opportunity to take advantage both organically and inorganically: with potential to drill Qara Dagh at a lower cost than might have been expected, and the potential to acquire new assets that may become available due to the financial stress on less resilient businesses. Capital allocation and growth As set out above, our business model supports the preservation of our financial strength and has led us to generate cash even in a period with a low oil price and irregular receipts of payments. Looking forward, due to COVID-19 and the related oil price uncertainty, there remains a lack of clarity on the mechanism for the recovery of the $121 million of monies owed and the timing of the resumption of Tawke override payments. There is therefore uncertainty over the timing and value of very material cash inflows that were previously included in our base case near to mid-term liquidity planning scenarios. This emphasises the considerable extent to which our business model has been tested and how durable it has proved to be. However, the quantum of the uncertainty over timing of receipt of monies that we are contractually due is significant and means that there is a very wide range of liquidity outcomes ahead of us. The level of capital that is appropriate for the Company to commit to its capital allocation priorities depends on its confidence in the quantum and timing of future cash flows, and Genel constantly reviews its capital allocation plans, aiming to deliver the greatest returns and to preserve balance sheet strength. The Company has a portfolio that contains assets with material value creation possibilities, with discovered resource with the potential to add incremental value to the share price greater than the current market capitalisation of the Company. The higher our confidence in receipts, and dependent on operating conditions, the more pace can be brought to the development of these projects in the event that commercial, technical and operational conditions support investment. Dividend In 2019, our confidence in our business plan to replace and grow producing asset cash generation at value accretive cost was demonstrated by the commencement of a sustainable and material dividend, and $41 million was distributed to shareholders. The dividend remains a core part of our business model, which is focused on growth and the protection of financial strength. The financial strength of our business and the flexibility in our cost base enabled us to reaffirm the final dividend at our full-year 2019 results, and we have retained our interim dividend of 5¢ per share. Financial priorities and outlook The table below summarises our progress against the 2020 financial priorities of the Company as set out at our 2019 results. FY2020 financial priorities Progress · Maintaining our financial · Net cash expected to be strength through existing maintained at year-end at market conditions current oil price · Continued focus on capital · Despite COVID-19 bringing allocation, with material challenges: prioritisation of highest progression towards Sarta value investment in assets first oil in 2020 and with ongoing or near-term investment in Qara Dagh cash and value generation appraisal, once force majeure removed, remain our key capital allocation priorities · Delivery of a 2020 work · A recut 2020 work programme programme on time and on and budget preserving budget, that is appropriate liquidity and reducing costs to the external environment · We are reducing spend on controllable inputs · Continued focus on · Management continues to seek identifying and developing growth opportunities that fit additional assets that offer the Company's capital potential for significant structure and business model value to the Company with near to mid-term cash generation, primarily to further build the Company's cash generation options when the override royalty agreement ends in Q3 2022 and provide the basis for increasing the dividend in the future Our capital allocation philosophy remains the same, despite the recent fall in oil price - invest in those projects with the potential to create most shareholder value, targeting those assets that fit the criteria set out previously. In light of the likely macro volatility and uncertainty that lies ahead, in order to maximise our ability to move quickly and deploy capital to take advantage of prevailing conditions, the Board has decided to reverse its previous decision to comply with premium listing rules. The principal impact of this is that the Company will no longer apply chapter 10 of the Listing Rules with respect to classifying transactions (such as acquisitions and disposals) and so will have the benefit of being able to execute transactions more efficiently, a significant advantage in the current environment. See note 13 for more information.

