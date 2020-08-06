On July 21, 2020, the Law on Feed-in Tariff Restructuring was passed by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.The Law correlates with the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 10, 2020, between the Government of Ukraine and two associations representing the interests of investors in the field of renewable energy sources (RES): the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association and the European-Ukrainian Energy Agency. It was signed by the President on July 31, 2020 and is expected to enter into force in the coming days. Reduction of FIT rates Under the Law, the FIT rates will be reduced as follows: ...

