The "xSuite Business Partner Portal Sphere" will run on the SAP Cloud Platform in the future, automating data and document exchange as well as communication with suppliers in the P2P process.

With its new development for the cloud, the xSuite Group provides SAP user companies with a central platform for performing standardized, digital procure-to-pay processes with suppliers. Purchasing, Accounting and suppliers exchange all data and documents related to procurement via the portal. Automatic transfer of all data and documents from the portal to the SAP system relieves the Purchasing and Accounting departments. The "xSuite Business Partner Portal Sphere" is operated via the SAP Cloud Platform (SCP). The product is running on SAP ERP or SAP S/4HANA.

With the Business Partner Portal, the purchasing department can continue working in the SAP environment it is familiar with. Purchase orders are generated and automatically made available to the supplier in the portal. The supplier can independently generate all subsequent documents order confirmations, shipping notifications, invoices, credit notes from the purchase order and transfer them back to the Purchasing department via the portal. Alternatively, the supplier can upload these documents.

All information and documents are available for the purchasing department directly in the SAP system. Documents no longer need to be printed out and mailed. The entire procure-to-pay process is much faster and errors are eliminated.

The Business Partner Portal offers suppliers helpful functions such as the "self-service" option. This means that a new supplier, for example, can enter necessary information such as contact data and bank details himself. A workflow is started, and after release, the master data in the SAP system is stored for the supplier. Suppliers can also update their data this way.

The Business Partner Portal of xSuite also contains a function that enables companies to strengthen their liquidity in a targeted manner: Via the portal, it is possible for the supplier to offer several payment terms with different discount levels. The purchasing company can accept or discard these discount offers. In addition, they can request a discount offer.

With its new development, the xSuite Group supports SAP's strategy of bringing its customers into the cloud. In the future, extensions and in-house programming will be compatible with the SAP Cloud Platform (SCP). Since the new xSuite portal was developed for SCP, its compatibility with current and future SAP releases is optimally ensured.

About xSuite Group

Founded in 1994 under the name of WMD, xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes. xSuite provides standardized, digital solutions to enterprises across the globe, making work simple, secure and fast. xSuite's products provide digital document management, automation of important work processes, and efficiency in the use of e-files. Around 1,200 customers in more than 60 countries have come to rely on xSuite solutions.

