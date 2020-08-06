Minister of the environment and climate action, João Pedro Matos Fernandes, announced the development and revealed nine of the ten lots tendered include energy storage.From pv magazine Spain. Portuguese environment minister João Pedro Matos Fernandes has announced the auction for large scale PV projects which is expected to be finalized next month has been ten times oversubscribed. The minister, who was speaking yesterday at the commissioning of a self-consumption solar plant at a military air base in the country, also indicated nine of the ten lots being tendered have an energy storage element. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...