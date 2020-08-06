Client Attraction University: The King of Client Attraction Marquel Russell is Helping Entrepreneurs Land High Paying Clients

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / When it comes to helping coaches, consultants, and service providers attract high-ticket clients, Marquel Russell is arguably the best.

Russell - known as the King of Client Attraction - is a rapid business growth strategist, speaker, and coach, as well as the creator and founder of marketing consultancy Client Attraction University.

To date, Russell and his team have helped their clients scale their businesses to the tune of over $20 million in revenue. 2020 has been an excellent year for Client Attraction University, with the company's second-quarter revenue doubling its first-quarter numbers for the year.

So, how does Russell do it? He attributes the success to the fact that he's addressing a core business need, no matter what industry that business is in - lead generation. To take it a step further, he doesn't just sell his clients leads; he helps his clients build and understand their own custom solutions, also working with them to automate the process so they can save time.

"There are five hundred and thirty-four thousand businesses that get started every month. Eight out of ten startups go out of business within 18 months," said Russell. "And the biggest reason is that they don't know how to consistently get clients. And of course, Business 101 is, find a big problem and provide a solution for it."

"With businesses not being able to get clients and having to close their doors, they can't hire, and they can't pay their team. That's a huge problem. So we said, okay, we're going just plant our flag and go all-in on solving this massive problem. And that's what birthed Client Attraction University."

At his core, Russell loves helping people by facilitating them in their business pursuits. He is an entrepreneur through and through, sharpened by the wide array of networking and general business experience he gained in his younger days.

Life wasn't always high-ticket clients for Russell, though. Due to his desire to have more and not be limited to the environment he grew up in, he hit the streets at a young age and was forced to make money any way he could. It was a tough upbringing, but it's a story Russell tells in hopes of inspiring people in similar situations.

"My mom raised me and my two sisters by herself. Long story short, I ended up getting into the streets at a very young age," said Russell. "I was always an entrepreneur, from taking out the trash in the neighborhoods or cutting grass, to eventually selling drugs. I ended up dropping out of high school when I was in tenth grade, so I got a ninth-grade education and a GED."

In pursuit of bettering his situation and furthering himself from the lifestyle he was living, he used money he earned hustling to fund his other business ideas.

"From there, I started an entertainment company… doing artist management, club promotions. I was doing marketing and things like that and didn't even really realize it. I was promoting clubs here in Atlanta, and that led me … to this thing called network marketing."

Thanks to a friend, Russell got involved with a network marketing company. He enjoyed the premise but quickly realized that the number of people he could physically network with was severely limited. Furthermore, many of the people he talked to didn't trust the product, and selling in clubs and at parties was inefficient. In search of a better solution, Russell jumped into the worlds of affiliate marketing and online marketing sometime in 2011. It was here that he fell in love with online money and discovered how to generate clients in mass through direct response marketing, as well as how valuable it was to provide businesses a steady supply of clients.

As a testament to Russell's process and apparent knack for direct response marketing, the success kept coming, so much so that a decent amount of clients and contacts from his network started asking questions. First, their interest pushed him to create coursework and other educational content. Soon after that, though, Russell's educational pursuits evolved because people kept inquiring about business coaching and speaking at their events.

In fact, too many people were asking for him not to capitalize on the opportunity, so Russell jumped in headfirst, charging low fees at first since he was getting his coaching wits about him. Russell quickly got the ball rolling, realizing he had a gift for teaching people how to duplicate the approaches that had brought him success. Soon enough - some five years ago - Russell had scaled the business to six-figures and $10,000 in monthly revenue.

With the confidence Russell found in Client Attraction University's success, he left his role as a lead producer at a top network marketing company and dove into client acquisition full-time and retiring his wife. That ended up being a great move as Russell has only continued to find more and more success in the online marketing realm ever since. Now, CAU has helped clients drive over $20 million in revenue and has employees working remotely from all over the country, as well as a few international team members. Furthermore, the company has clients all over the US, as well as in Canada, Tanzania, Ireland, and the UK.

Outside of Client Attraction University, Russell teaches about his client attraction principles through his podcast, the School of Client Attraction, and free educational content like The Profitable Paid Ad Playbook. He also, like many teachers in the online space, provides a lot of brilliant, free advice via his social media accounts - accounts that have grown to almost 30,000 followers and 13,000 followers on Facebook, Instagram, respectively, and over 2,000 followers on YouTube.

For more on how Client Attraction University can help you create the right system to consistently and predictably attract all of the high-ticket, $3,000 - $10,000+ client leads you need, visit their site here. And to learn more about Marquel Russell, see his LinkTree here.

