Schneider Electric Updates its Opportunity Registration Program in Europe, Providing New Financial Incentives to Drive APC Partner Sales

- European APC Partner Program now includes increased discounts and simplified opportunity registration process

- New products include the Easy UPS range, racks, accessories and digital services

- New Edge Opportunity Registration Program category features solutions with Alliance Partner Cisco, offering partners increased margins while solving edge complexity

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today announced it has released updates to its Opportunity Registration Program (ORP) to help European-based APC IT channel partners increase profitability with new discounts and greater profit margins. The updates will also offer IT channel partners a simplified program and process, alongside inclusion of new products and services to diversify solution offerings and support the specification of digital transformation technologies. This includes pre-integrated edge computing systems with Global Alliance Partner Cisco.

The updates to the ORP component of the award-winning APC Channel Partner Program rewards IT channel partners who are first to identify new opportunities, independently add value via expert consultancy or services and close new deals. Improvements to the discount structure will create greater opportunities for IT channel partners to boost their profitability with better margins, while discounts will vary according to the value of the proposed solution and the IT channel partners' status within the program.

"Our IT channel partners are fundamental to the success of our business," said David Terry, Vice President, IT Channels, Schneider Electric, Europe. "With today's updates to the Opportunity Registration Program, we are rewarding partner loyalty with increased support and greater discounts, while incentivising partners to follow our education paths, progress through the program and work with our alliance ecosystem to drive higher levels of profitability."

New benefits to Schneider Electric ORP include:

Improved partner profitability and financial advantages for partners securing new Schneider Electric business opportunities.

and financial advantages for partners securing new Schneider Electric business opportunities. Protection of partners' investments in presales work or maintenance and service delivery.

in presales work or maintenance and service delivery. Inclusion of a wider range of product lines including Racks, UPS, PDU, software and services.

including Racks, UPS, PDU, software and services. Increased service revenue capabilities via EcoStruxure IT.

Through their mySchneider Partner Portal, IT channel partners can register unique business opportunities that have not previously been identified. The updated portal offers increased simplicity, helping partners to determine discounts, engage decision makers and complete high-level solutions designs within a single user interface. New products eligible for discounts include single and three-phase uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) such as the Galaxy series, APC by Schneider Electric Smart-UPS and Easy UPS range. Additional new products include pre-integrated EcoStruxure micro data centers, cooling systems, racks, enclosures, PDUs, software and services.

Edge ORP extended to include Alliance solutions

In today's rapidly changing IT landscape, IT channel partners need a way to navigate the complexities of digital transformation and build new revenues from edge computing. There is a growing realisation that no single organisation can "go it alone" and as the move to the edge increases, so does the importance of Alliance partnerships. Schneider Electric is today working together with its Alliance ecosystem to reduce design and configuration challenges via resilient, quick to deploy, edge computing solutions that reduce time to market and cost for end-users.

As part of today's updates, Schneider Electric has also made changes to its Edge ORP, which will grant IT channel partners new discounts for designing and selling pre-integrated Alliance solutions. This includes pre-integrated Cisco 'HyperFlex for the Edge' bundles, which are now easily ordered through a single SKU and qualify for a discount within Edge ORP.

"We're extremely proud of our Alliance partnership with Schneider Electric," said Charlotte Wilson, EMEAR DC and Cloud Sales Lead, Cisco. "With the addition of our hyper-converged technology to Edge ORP, partners have access to highly resilient, pre-integrated data centre systems that work with best-in-class Cisco IT."

"Our collaboration with Schneider Electric will also offer Cisco and APC channel partners access to a greater breadth and depth of edge computing technologies," said Elisabeth De Dobbeleer, EMEAR VP, Channels, Cisco. "We believe this step shows continued commitment to our long-term partnership and will help partners drive revenue through digital transformation."

For more information on the updates to the APC Opportunity Registration Program (ORP) and details on partner discounts, please visit your mySchneider Partner Portal. To become an APC IT channel partner, click here.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Related resources:

Schneider Electric Channel Partner Program

Schneider Electric Cisco Alliance web page

APC by Schneider Electric Edge Computing Solutions

APC by Schneider Electric Local Edge Configurator

Discover EcoStuxure

Discover Life Is On