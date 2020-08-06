Market conditions have affected Tyman's regional operations in different ways; with revenues recovering now and a settled funding outlook, the COVID-19 challenges appear to have been navigated well so far. The company typically has a seasonal H2 trading bias; the extent to which the recovery to date can be sustained in this important period will be a key determinant of the full year outturn. Other actions taken should also aid the recovery phase. Our estimates remain suspended at this time.

