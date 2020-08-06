EPAM Reports Results for Second Quarter 2020

Second quarter revenues of $632.4 million, up 14.6% year-over-year

GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.14 for the second quarter

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.46 for the second quarter

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"EPAM's better than expected second quarter performance demonstrates a continued need for our services during a time when businesses had to quickly pivot and adapt to an unpredictable environment," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. "As we manage through the continued uncertainty in the global environment, we are driving new levels of collaboration, engagement and efficiency across the organization. Our focus for the second half of this year remains on helping our customers successfully navigate change, ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees while giving back to the communities where we live and work."

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Revenues increased to $632.4 million , a year-over-year increase of $80.8 million , or 14.6%, and on a constant currency basis, revenues were up 15.5% over the corresponding period last year;

, a year-over-year increase of , or 14.6%, and on a constant currency basis, revenues were up 15.5% over the corresponding period last year; GAAP income from operations was $83.4 million , an increase of $10.5 million , or 14.5%, compared to $72.9 million in the second quarter of 2019;

, an increase of , or 14.5%, compared to in the second quarter of 2019; Non-GAAP income from operations was $108.2 million , an increase of $15.6 million , or 16.9%, compared to $92.6 million in the second quarter of 2019;

, an increase of , or 16.9%, compared to in the second quarter of 2019; Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") on a GAAP basis was $1.14 , an increase of $0.12 , or 11.8%, compared to $1.02 in the second quarter of 2019 based on weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 58.2 million; and

, an increase of , or 11.8%, compared to in the second quarter of 2019 based on weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 58.2 million; and Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.46 , an increase of $0.18 , or 14.1%, compared to $1.28 in the second quarter of 2019.

Cash Flow and Other Metrics

Cash provided by operating activities was $209.4 million for the first six months of 2020, compared to $43.8 million provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2019;

for the first six months of 2020, compared to provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2019; Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $994.9 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $57.2 million , or 6.1%, from $937.7 million as of December 31, 2019; and

as of June 30, 2020, an increase of , or 6.1%, from as of December 31, 2019; and Total headcount was approximately 36,400 as of June 30, 2020. Included in this number were approximately 32,300 delivery professionals, an increase of 9.7% from June 30, 2019 .

Third Quarter 2020 Outlook

Due to heightened uncertainty related to the potential impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's full year business results, EPAM is not providing a full year 2020 financial outlook. The Company expects the following for the third quarter:

Revenues will be in the range of $633 million to $643 million for the third quarter reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 8.5% at the mid-point of the range. The Company expects that foreign currency translation will have a negligible impact on year-over-year revenue growth during the quarter. The Company expects year-over-year revenue growth on a constant currency basis to be approximately 8.5% at the mid-point of the range;

to for the third quarter reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 8.5% at the mid-point of the range. The Company expects that foreign currency translation will have a negligible impact on year-over-year revenue growth during the quarter. The Company expects year-over-year revenue growth on a constant currency basis to be approximately 8.5% at the mid-point of the range; For the third quarter, the Company expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 13% to 14% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 16.5% to 17.5% of revenues;

The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 16% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 23%; and

The Company expects GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $1.15 to $1.24 for the quarter, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $1.40 to $1.49 for the quarter. The Company expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter of 58.6 million.

Conference Call Information

EPAM will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The live conference call will be available by dialing +1 (844) 707-0662 or +1 (703) 318-2250 (outside of the U.S.). A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.epam.com/. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the call, by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 (outside of the U.S.) and entering the conference ID 7297886. The replay will be available until August 13, 2020.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EPAM supplements results reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, referred to as GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in EPAM's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicate internally and externally, for managing EPAM's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes these measures help investors compare EPAM's operating performance with its results in prior periods. EPAM anticipates that it will continue to report both GAAP and certain non-GAAP financial measures in its financial results, including non-GAAP results that exclude stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related costs including amortization of intangible assets, impairment of assets, certain other one-time charges and benefits, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, foreign exchange gains and losses, excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Management also compares operating results on a basis of "constant currency," which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure excludes the effect of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations by translating the current period revenues and expenses into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the prior period of comparison. Because EPAM's reported non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, these measures are not comparable to GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly described non-GAAP measures reported by other companies within EPAM's industry. Consequently, EPAM's non-GAAP financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable GAAP measures, but rather, should be considered together with the information in EPAM's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect that it may have on our sales, operations, access to capital, revenues, profitability and customer demand. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed on or after the date of this press release, particularly in Part I. Item 2. (Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations) and Part II. Item 1A. (Risk Factors), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues $ 632,383



$ 551,587



$ 1,283,742



$ 1,072,920

Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization) 419,540



355,915



843,342



700,604

Selling, general and administrative expenses 114,191



111,762



239,299



213,548

Depreciation and amortization expense 15,226



11,028



30,166



21,228

Income from operations 83,426



72,882



170,935



137,540

Interest and other income, net 1,817



1,190



4,203



4,266

Foreign exchange loss (9,167)



(3,562)



(2,643)



(7,046)

Income before provision for income taxes 76,076



70,510



172,495



134,760

Provision for income taxes 9,452



11,733



20,306



15,229

Net income $ 66,624



$ 58,777



$ 152,189



$ 119,531

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 12,442



2,620



(16,077)



5,563

Unrealized gain/(loss) on cash-flow hedging instruments, net

of tax 6,446



1,537



(2,922)



4,637

Comprehensive income $ 85,512



$ 62,934



$ 133,190



$ 129,731

















Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.20



$ 1.07



$ 2.74



$ 2.19

Diluted $ 1.14



$ 1.02



$ 2.62



$ 2.08

Shares used in calculation of net income per share:













Basic 55,701



54,682



55,494



54,465

Diluted 58,246



57,614



58,194



57,427



EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



As of June 30, 2020

As of December 31,

2019 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 993,724



$ 936,552

Short-term investments 60,025



9

Trade receivables and contract assets, net of allowance of $6,070

and $2,920, respectively 506,908



497,716

Prepaid and other current assets 37,679



39,934

Total current assets 1,598,336



1,474,211

Property and equipment, net 167,359



165,259

Operating lease right-of-use assets 234,760



238,991

Intangible assets, net 55,887



56,258

Goodwill 199,039



195,043

Deferred tax assets 78,102



75,013

Other noncurrent assets 55,647



39,433

Total assets $ 2,389,130



$ 2,244,208









Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 7,596



$ 7,831

Accrued compensation and benefits expenses 223,436



230,035

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 62,639



82,476

Income taxes payable, current 10,972



9,064

Operating lease liabilities, current 60,937



57,542

Total current liabilities 365,580



386,948

Long-term debt 25,044



25,074

Income taxes payable, noncurrent 43,391



45,878

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 181,705



180,848

Other noncurrent liabilities 20,316



9,315

Total liabilities 636,036



648,063

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 160,000,000 authorized; 55,845,686

and 55,207,446 shares issued, 55,825,951

and 55,187,711 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019,

respectively 56



55

Additional paid-in capital 630,679



607,051

Retained earnings 1,172,909



1,020,590

Treasury stock (177)



(177)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50,373)



(31,374)

Total stockholders' equity 1,753,094



1,596,145

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,389,130



$ 2,244,208



EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percent and per share amounts)

Reconciliation of revenue growth on a constant currency basis to revenue growth as reported under GAAP is presented in the table below:



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Revenue growth on a constant currency basis(1) 15.5 %

20.6 % Foreign exchange rates impact (0.9)



(1.0)

Revenue growth as reported 14.6 %

19.6 %





(1) Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period revenues in local currency into U.S.

dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.

Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from GAAP to non-GAAP for the three and six months ended

June 30, 2020 and 2019:



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) $ 419,540



$ (8,958)



$ 410,582



$ 843,342



$ (12,942)



$ 830,400

Selling, general and administrative expenses(3) $ 114,191



$ (12,828)



$ 101,363



$ 239,299



$ (23,521)



$ 215,778

Income from operations(4) $ 83,426



$ 24,780



$ 108,206



$ 170,935



$ 42,592



$ 213,527

Operating margin 13.2 %

3.9 %

17.1 %

13.3 %

3.3 %

16.6 % Net income(5) $ 66,624



$ 18,362



$ 84,986



$ 152,189



$ 15,661



$ 167,850

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.14







$ 1.46



$ 2.62







$ 2.88





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019



GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) $ 355,915



$ (7,480)



$ 348,435



$ 700,604



$ (20,261)



$ 680,343



Selling, general and administrative expenses(3) $ 111,762



$ (9,606)



$ 102,156



$ 213,548



$ (19,227)



$ 194,321



Income from operations(4) $ 72,882



$ 19,687



$ 92,569



$ 137,540



$ 44,227



$ 181,767



Operating margin 13.2 %

3.6 %

16.8 %

12.8 %

4.1 %

16.9 %

Net income(5) $ 58,777



$ 14,933



$ 73,710



$ 119,531



$ 25,705



$ 145,236



Diluted earnings per share $ 1.02







$ 1.28



$ 2.08







$ 2.53



Items (2) through (5) above are detailed in the table below with the specific cross-reference noted in the appropriate item.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Stock-based compensation expenses $ 8,958



$ 7,480



$ 12,942



$ 20,261

Total adjustments to GAAP cost of revenues(2) 8,958



7,480



12,942



20,261

Stock-based compensation expenses 10,481



8,217



18,378



17,292

Other acquisition-related expenses 148



850



616



1,361

One-time charges 2,199



539



4,527



574

Total adjustments to GAAP selling, general and

administrative expenses(3) 12,828



9,606



23,521



19,227

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,994



2,601



6,129



4,739

Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations(4) 24,780



19,687



42,592



44,227

Change in fair value of contingent consideration included in

Interest and other income, net (1,000)



1,356



(1,438)



1,356

Impairment of investment 313



-



313



-

Foreign exchange loss 9,167



3,562



2,643



7,046

Provision for income taxes:













Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (6,769)



(4,931)



(8,623)



(10,670)

Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (8,129)



(4,741)



(19,826)



(16,254)

Total adjustments to GAAP net income(5) $ 18,362



$ 14,933



$ 15,661



$ 25,705



EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations of Guidance Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In percent, except per share amounts)

The below guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is

based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the

Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations depending on factors discussed in

the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reconciliation of expected revenue growth on a constant currency basis to expected revenue growth on a GAAP

basis is presented in the table below:



Third Quarter 2020 Revenue growth on a constant currency basis (at mid-point of the range) (6) 8.5% Foreign exchange rates impact -% Revenue growth (at mid-point of the range) 8.5%





(6) Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating expected revenues in local currency into U.S.

dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.

Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues is presented in the

table below:



Third Quarter 2020 GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues 13% to 14% Stock-based compensation expenses 3.0% Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 1.4% Included in selling, general and administrative expenses 1.6% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.5% Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues 16.5% to 17.5%

Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP effective tax rate is presented in the table below:



Third Quarter 2020 GAAP effective tax rate (approximately) 16 % Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments 3.4 % Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation 3.6 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (approximately) 23 %

Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is presented in the table below:



Third Quarter 2020 GAAP diluted earnings per share (at least) $1.15 to $1.24 Stock-based compensation expenses 0.33 Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 0.15 Included in selling, general and administrative expenses 0.18 Other acquisition-related expenses 0.01 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.05 Foreign exchange loss 0.05 Provision for income taxes:

Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.09) Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (0.10) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (at least) $1.40 to $1.49

