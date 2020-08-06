OWC Raises the Bar on 2019 Mac Pro Upgrades with Inspired New Wheels Kit

OWC Rover Pro is the pioneering alternative mobility solution, available in EU

HEVERLEE, Belgium, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC ; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected providers of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits reveals the new OWC Rover Pro - a toolless, patent-pending made-in-the-USA design that allows users to add wheels to the 2019 Mac Pro in under two minutes.

Ingenious "Wheels On/Wheels Off" Design

The OWC Rover Pro is the innovative mobility solution for the 2019 Mac Pro. The patent-pending design enables your Mac Pro to go "wheels on/wheels off" in under two minutes while saving time and money vs the factory wheel kit.

Easy Toolless Install

No tools, no worry: simply place your Mac Pro's factory feet into the Rover Pro's polished stainless-steel housings and secure with a few hand twists. When you're done moving your Mac Pro, the Rover Pro allows quick conversion back to the factory feet for stationary use.

Smooth, Silent, Safe

Industrial-strength soft rubber tread wheels with 360-degree articulating rotation and low friction bearings let the 2019 Mac Pro move silently and effortlessly on any surface. Pull it across the studio, rotate it under your desk to access ports… the Rover Pro lets you put your Mac Pro where you want it while preserving your floor's finish.

Stays in Place

The Rover Pro includes wheel stops that prevent unintended movements. When not in use, the stops conveniently clip to the casters so they're ready to help get the job done wherever you need to with a wheel kit built for rolling and securing a 2019 Mac Pro on any surface.

Highlights

Patent-pending made in USA design

Toolless install: hand tightens in under 2 minutes

Highly positional: 360-degree articulating wheels

Non-marking soft rubber tread wheels with low friction bearings

Highly polished stainless-steel matches the Mac Pro

Vibration-absorbing silicone rubber pad preserves factory feet finish

Wheel stops prevent unintended movement

Backed with a Lifetime Limited Warranty

The OWC Rover Pro can be ordered in the EU now, with special limited-time pricing at: MacSales.com, and will begin shipping in September.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, lets Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are built to last and enable users to maximize the technology they already have. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

© 2020 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

