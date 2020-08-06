Designed to measure the performance of a digital assets portfolio

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) in partnership with CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data, today announced the launch of the MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index (ticker: MVIETH) and the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVBTCV).

The MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index (ticker: MVIETH) is an index designed to measure the performance of a digital assets portfolio which invests in Ethereum, priced on selected exchanges.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVBTCV) is an index designed to measure the performance of a digital assets portfolio which invests in Bitcoin, with a closing value based on an hourly VWAP price.

"We are pleased to launch two more indices with our partner CryptoCompare," said Thomas Kettner, COO at MVIS, "While the MVBTCV is an index with a robust closing price to be less susceptible to market manipulation, MVIETH is a complement to our successful MVIBTC Index."

"Today's launch of the MVBTCV and MVIETH indices reflects the growing demand for regulated digital asset investment products," said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare. "The indices will provide investors with a transparent benchmark to measure the performance of their Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure."

The MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index is a robust and transparent benchmark for Ethereum. Launched on 6 August2020 it is a rules based index, intended to give investors a means of tracking the performance of Ethereum on selected top tier exchanges. These exchanges include Binance, Bitstamp, Coinbase, Gemini, itBit and Kraken.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVBTCV), launched on 6 August2020, is a rules based index which covers the broadest CCCAGG pricing for indices provided by CryptoCompare.

Detailed information about the Indices, including methodology details and index data, are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: 12/31/2015

Base Value: 100

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close Index

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: 12/31/2014

Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 17.64 billion in assets under management (as of 5 August 2020) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About CryptoCompare https://data.cryptocompare.com

CryptoCompare is the global leader in digital asset data. Institutional and retail investors rely on the company for real-time, high quality data spanning 3,200+ coins and 150,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.

