Donnerstag, 06.08.2020
WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 Ticker-Symbol: 4XP 
Stuttgart
06.08.20
08:05 Uhr
43,800 Euro
-1,300
-2,88 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.08.2020 | 13:16
48 Leser
XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 6

6 August 2020

XP Power Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, announces that it has been notified that on 4 August 2020 Penny Peters sold 100,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 4,271.61 pence. Penny Peters is the wife of, and therefore a person closely associated with James Peters, Chairman of the Company.

The Company further announces that it was notified that on 6 August 2020 Christine Penny sold 100,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 4,195.66 pence. Christine Penny is the wife of, and therefore a person closely associated with Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NamePenny Peters
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusThis notification concerns a person closely associated with a Company Director. The person discharging managerial responsibilities is James Peters, the issuer's Chairman. The association arises by virtue of Penny Peters being the spouse of Mr Peters.
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
(a)NameXP POWER LIMITED
(b)LEI213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the Financial InstrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
(b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentSG9999003735
(c)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
(d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
4,271.61 pence100,000
(e)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

N/A
(f)Date of the transaction4 August 2020
(g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameChristine Penny
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusThis notification concerns a person closely associated with a Company Director. The person discharging managerial responsibilities is Duncan Penny, the issuer's Chief Executive Officer. The association arises by virtue of Christine Penny being the spouse of Mr Penny.
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
(a)NameXP POWER LIMITED
(b)LEI213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the Financial InstrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
(b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentSG9999003735
(c)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
(d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
4,195.66 pence100,000
(e)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

N/A
(f)Date of the transaction6 August 2020
(g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman

© 2020 PR Newswire
