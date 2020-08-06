COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Phoenix PIB EUR400mil 2.375% 2025

Post-Stabilisation Notice

06 August 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

PHOENIX PIB Dutch Finance B.V.

EUR 400mil 2.375% Notes due 05 August 2025

Standalone documentation

LEI:529900UUYBCBB7HMVI56

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: PHOENIX PIB Dutch Finance B.V. Guarantor (if any): PHOENIX PHARMAHANDEL GMBH & CO KG and PHOENIX International Beteiligungs GmbH ISIN: XS2212959352 Aggregate nominal amount: €400,000,000 Description: 2.375% Notes due 05 August 2025 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

ING Bank N.V.

UniCredit Bank AG

