Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 05-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 261.97p

INCLUDING current year revenue 266.00p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue 258.52p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16