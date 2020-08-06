Elite Models: Breaking Barriers and Stereotypes in the Modeling Industry with Brazillian Model-Entrepreneur Barbara Boller

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Barbara Boller has been on a mission to break barriers and stereotypes in the modeling industry. Although in recent years, the industry has been actively embracing diversity when it comes to beauty standards, there is still a need to push the notion that models are more than just their height and weight. For Barbara, what matters more is the energy the model brings to the brand and the personality she possesses.

Photo credits: Justin Macala

When she was only five years old, Barbara always knew she wanted to become a top model when she grew up. It was her aunt - who had been close to her heart - that supported her when she felt too tall and too skinny as a child. She would often tell Barbara that she would make a perfect model when she grows up. Since then, she has put in an impressive work-ethic to reach the top.

She has modeled for several magazines and brands throughout her career and has attended famous fashion events such as New York Fashion Week, Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, as well as Liverpool-Mexico Fashion Fest. In New York, she attended Fashion Week several times, where she sat in the front row for Christian Cohen, Carolina Herrera, and Oscar de la Renta. She also got backstage coverage for Mac cosmetics and met Candice and Irina, Veronica Beard, and VIP guests in DKNY events.

As a brand ambassador and model, she has worked with the Swedish underwear company "Skiny" and Emma Gin, a brand totally focused on women power. And as an influencer, she has worked for brands like Revolve, Pandora, Tularosa, GUM, Foreo, and others.

While the Brazillian model has been in the industry for several years, she has had first-hand experience in being called out for her weight or turned down for her height. As a result, breaking stereotypes in the industry has become close to the heart of this beautiful model.

More than a model, Barbara Boller is also a businesswoman with a solid background in international business. She is a branding specialist who holds a Master's Degree in International Marketing and Consumer Behavior. She is also an actress and a rising social media influencer with over 155,000 followers on Instagram and 27,000 followers on Tiktok. Her modeling career stems from her choice to chase her dream while she continues her entrepreneurial life.

The aspiring supermodel embraces her beautifully proportioned and well-toned body despite having been told that she is not "skinny" enough. She promotes a healthy way of achieving her body goals and does not resort to risky dietary shortcuts that could be damaging to the body in the long run. She believes that models are much more than the numbers that describe their bodies and that the industry should look deeper into the model and not just judge her at the surface level.

The modeling life has not been completely easy for Barbara, but she has always been determined to reach for the stars. She has enjoyed her experience every step of the way, and she continues to aim higher and become a better version of herself.

She seeks to inspire and encourage aspiring models to never give up on their dreams even when they feel like they do not fit in the mainstream mold. Barbara wants these aspirants to remember that, in the end, models are more than just their vital statistics.

