Konain Shah and Upscale Marketing Take It to the Next Level Through Digital Innovation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Upscale Marketing is known as one of the best and fastest-growing marketing agencies, not only in New Jersey but on the entire East Coast. The results-focused company specializes in social media marketing, social media consulting, web design and development, and increasing a company's digital presence. Upscale Marketing is home to seasoned marketing experts that excel in targeting the right market for brands in digital advertising, leading to business growth.

The agency is founded by Konain Shah, an immigrant who came to the United States when he was 11 years old. At a young age, Konain had the heart for business and a determined entrepreneurial spirit. "I personally came from nothing," Konain said. He also didn't know how to speak English. But that didn't stop him from building multiple businesses. At 16, Konain ventured into four businesses but failed, leaving him in debt.

Nonetheless, Konain tried again. At 18, he began doing marketing for other businesses. Seeing his knack for marketing, he soon decided to build his niche around it. His services grew and became well-known faster than he imagined. "It was a lot of work at first because getting clients was hard. But when they saw that we deliver three times the result than their previous marketer or whoever they were with, our name got out," Konain said.

With Konain, Tahseeb Bukhari, at his other business partners at the helm, the company serves both local and national businesses. They also cater to clients in the service sector, such as real estate, tax, as well as others in marketing. Driven by an immense determination to give clients what they deserve, Upscale Marketing often exceeds expectations. They have been dubbed crazy in the best way possible because of the massive results they bring for their clients.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Upscale Marketing took their game to the next level. The team of experts developed innovative ideas on how to market businesses that have been profoundly affected by the crisis. Digital marketing is proven to be one of the most effective ways to revive businesses and services that shut down during the pandemic. Upscale Marketing did their best to boost companies and generate income by pivoting and leading them to transition their process online.

The company has worked with notable brands such as Compass, Coldwell Banker, Keller Williams, Century 21, The Overwatch Consulting Group, LLC, Bungalow Beach, Biergarten, and many more. They are also responsible for the world-class website of Mr. Finger's Alibi Gin, a gin company, and shop in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The web development and design for the said gin company perfectly embodied the personality of the brand, while making it functional and user-friendly at the same time.

Konain is passionate about what he does. He and his team find purpose in creating innovative solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. He is also notorious when it comes to leveraging strategies that would maximize the results for his clients. Beyond generating social media traffic and market funnels for his clients, Konain is translating online clicks to quantifiable outcomes.

