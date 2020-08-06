Chicago-area investment firm SBB Research Group congratulates the August 2020 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. These finalists (listed in alphabetical order) provide an array of essential services to the Illinois community:

C24/7 (Chicago) supports children and young adults with after-school programs, job readiness training, emergency payments, and the necessary environment to thrive socially and economically.

Home of the Sparrow (McHenry) protects women and children from homelessness and empowers them to achieve lasting self-sufficiency through community partnerships.

Humanity Relief (Chicago) combats poverty and violence by providing food, shelter, and skill development classes to refugee families and survivors of domestic abuse.

Simply Destinee (Aurora) saves lives by promoting mental health and raising awareness about suicide; their inspirational dance and art programs foster creativity and social emotional learning.

The finalists will give ten-minute presentations via videoconference to SBB Research Group's staff, who will have the opportunity to ask questions to learn more about each of these important causes. The employees will then vote to allocate the company's monthly grant awards, which range from $1,000 to $5,000 per charity. Each finalist will receive at least $1,000 in donations.

Last month, the Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois (CAPCIL) won a $5,000 award, which will support free meals, wellness checks, medical transportation, and other critical services to individuals and families in need.

SBB Research Group has received grant applications from numerous worthy organizations since launching this program, and those that have not been selected as finalists will still be considered in future months. Any 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is encouraged to apply, and the application is just 10 brief questions. For more information, please visit https://www.sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, PhD, and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

