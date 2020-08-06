South Korea, Singapore and Germany are frontrunners

By 2022, an operational stock of almost 4 million industrial robots are expected to work in factories worldwide. These robots will play a vital role in automating production to speed up the post-Corona economy. At the same time, robots are driving demand for skilled workers. Educational systems must effectively adjust to this demand, says the International Federation of Robotics.

"Governments and companies around the globe now need to focus on providing the right skills necessary to work with robots and intelligent automation systems," says Milton Guerry, President of the International Federation of Robotics. "This is important to take maximum advantage of the opportunities that these technologies offer. The post-Corona recovery will further accelerate the deployment of robotics. Policies and strategies are important to help workforces make the transition to a more automated economy."

EIU index

According to the "automation readiness index" published by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), only four countries have already established mature education policies to deal with the challenges of an automated economy. South Korea is the category leader, followed by Estonia, Singapore and Germany. Countries like Japan, the US and France are developed and China was ranked as emerging. The EIU summed up the order of the day for governments: more study, multi-stakeholder dialogue and international knowledge sharing.

Education

Robot suppliers support the education of the workforce with practice-oriented training. "Re-training the existing workforce is only a short-term measure. We must already start way earlier curricula for schools and undergraduate education need to match the demand of the industry for the workforce of the future. Demand for technical and digital skills is increasing, but equally important are cognitive skills like problem-solving and critical thinking," says Dr. Susanne Bieller, IFR's General Secretary. "Economies must embrace automation and build the skills required to profit otherwise they will be at a competitive disadvantage."

IFR Executive Round Table automatica Munich, December 2020

The topic "Next Generation Workforce Upskilling for Robotics" will be discussed by the IFR Executive Round Table on December 9 at the world's leading trade fair for smart automation and robotics "automatica" in Munich.

About IFR

