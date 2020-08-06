Innodata Inc.: Innodata Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today reported results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Total revenue was $13.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 5% decline from $14.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. Total revenue was $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss was $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020 and a net loss of $0.7 million, or $(0.03) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

For the first six months of 2020, total revenue was $28.4 million, an increase of 4% from $27.3 million in the first six months of 2019. Net loss was $0.9 million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share, in the first six months of 2020. Net loss was $1.1 million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share, in the first six months of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents were $13.5 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $10.9 million at December 31, 2019.

99% of Innodata's global team members are presently deployed, with approximately 95% working remotely.

Amounts in this press release have been rounded. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

Jack Abuhoff, CEO, said, "We are pleased that total revenue in the second quarter of 2020 is up 2% from the second quarter of 2019 despite the challenging environment. While we saw some revenue disruption in the quarter and about $400,000 of business continuity plan (BCP) costs, both due to COVID-19, we are increasingly confident that we are positioned to accomplish a great deal this year, including:

growing both our Synodex and Agility platform businesses;

landing dozens of new customers in the AI data annotation market, an emerging market that we only began targeting in Q4 last year and that AI market intelligence firm Cognilytica expects to grow from $1.9 billion this year to $3.2 billion by 2023; and

substantially reducing our operating costs by approximately $2 million in 2020 and $2.6 million in 2021 (each compared to 2019 and after giving effect to forecasted BCP costs).

I look forward to presenting additional context and proof-points around each of these assertions on our analyst call today."

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,000 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "project," "believe," "expect," "can," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "anticipate," "indicate," "forecast," "predict," "likely," "goals," "optimistic," "estimate," "plan," "potential," or the negatives thereof and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the expected or potential effect of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the responses of governments, the general global population, our customers, and the Company thereto; that contracts may be terminated by clients; projected or committed volumes of work may not materialize; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment reliance on project-based work and the primarily at-will nature of such contracts and the ability of these clients to reduce, delay or cancel projects; the likelihood of continued development of the markets, particularly new and emerging markets, that our services support; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment revenue concentration in a limited number of clients; potential inability to replace projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; our dependency on content providers in our Agility segment; difficulty in integrating and deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint venture and strategic investments; potential undiscovered liabilities of companies and businesses that we may acquire; potential impairment of the carrying value of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of companies and businesses that we acquire; changes in our business or growth strategy; a continued downturn in or depressed market conditions, whether as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in external market factors; the ability and willingness of our clients and prospective clients to execute business plans that give rise to requirements for our services; changes in our business or growth strategy; the emergence of new or growing competitors; various other competitive and technological factors; our use of and reliance on information technology systems, including potential security breaches, cyber-attacks, privacy breaches or data breaches that result in the unauthorized disclosure of consumer, client, employee or Company information, or service interruptions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the global response thereto and the risks discussed in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors," Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2020, or as updated or amended by our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements will occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or review any guidance or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by the Federal securities laws.

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Services and Solutions $ 11,059 $ 10,967 $ 22,750 $ 22,168 SaaS Platforms 2,804 2,672 5,643 5,165 Total 13,863 13,639 28,393 27,333 Direct operating costs 9,438 9,443 19,109 18,892 Foreign exchange loss 244 132 316 243 9,682 9,575 19,425 19,135 Gross Profit 4,181 4,064 8,968 8,198 Operating expenses: Research and development 357 344 669 702 Selling and marketing 1,768 2,121 3,922 3,806 General and administrative 2,437 2,160 4,707 4,730 4,562 4,625 9,298 9,238 Loss before provision for income taxes (381 ) (561 ) (330 ) (1,040 ) Provision for income taxes 169 100 574 72 Consolidated net loss (550 ) (661 ) (904 ) (1,112 ) Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 7 (8 ) 18 (7 ) Net loss attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries $ (557) $ (653) $ (922) $ (1,105) Loss per share attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries: Basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 24,409 25,877 24,405 25,877







INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,485 $ 10,874 Accounts receivable, net 8,621 9,723 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,793 3,418 Total current assets 25,899 24,015 Property and equipment, net 7,057 7,125 Right-of-use assets 6,296 7,005 Other assets 3,046 2,110 Deferred income taxes 2,183 1,906 Intangibles, net 4,821 5,477 Goodwill 2,026 2,108 Total assets $ 51,328 $ 49,746 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and others $ 5,438 $ 4,759 Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits 4,889 4,265 Income and other taxes 4,764 4,183 Current portion of long-term obligations 1,801 912 Operating lease liability - current portion 834 1,107 Total current liabilities 17,726 15,226 Deferred income taxes 329 363 Long-term obligations, net of current portion 5,174 4,534 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 6,199 6,731 Non-controlling interests (3,399 ) (3,417 ) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 25,299 26,309 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,328 $ 49,746

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (904 ) $ (1,112 ) Non-cash expenses: Depreciation and amortization 1,267 1,561 Stock-based compensation 468 274 Deferred income tax (237 ) (677 ) Pension amortization 396 240 Total 1,894 1,398 Changes in assets and liabilities 2,194 2,829 Cash flows from operating activities $ 3,184 $ 3,115 Cash flows from investing activities $ (970) $ (813) Cash flows from financing activities $ 447 $ (699)





INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Revenue Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 DDS $ 9,858 $ 10,052 $ 20,267 $ 20,229 Synodex 1,201 915 2,483 1,939 Agility 2,804 2,672 5,643 5,165 Total Revenue $ 13,863 $ 13,639 $ 28,393 $ 27,333

