Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / AUGUST 6, 2020 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSXV:ADCO) (FSE:5KC), a leading provider of machine-learning ("ML" and "AI") powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trading symbol 5KC.

The Company's shares will now be cross-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE. The Company anticipates the listing will help increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe.

Omri Brill, Adcore's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased to have Adcore's shares listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which will provide Adcore access to a large number of new and diverse potential investors that will help to expand our shareholder base and increase liquidity."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising") with the goal of scaling activity and maximizing ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over forty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Canada and Hong Kong, Greater China.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

