MONDI PLC - Interim Dividends ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

Mondi plc

6 August 2020

Mondi Group - Interim Dividends ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

This morning in our half-year results announcement we announced the Board was pleased to resume the payment of dividends. The Board has declared a dividend of 29.75 euro cents per ordinary share relating to the year ended 31 December 2019. In addition, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 19.00 euro cents per ordinary share for the year ending 31 December 2020.

Both dividends, amounting to a total of 48.75 euro cents per share, will be paid as interim dividends on Tuesday 29 September 2020 to all Mondi plc ordinary shareholders on either the UK main register or the South African branch register on Friday 21 August 2020.

The same timetable will be followed for both.

Mondi plc will pay its dividends in euro. However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the dividends in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividend in euro). The last date for euro currency elections will be Monday 7 September 2020. The exchange rate will be set on Tuesday 15 September 2020.

Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register will receive the dividends in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 20.80457. Therefore, the equivalent gross dividend relating to the year ended 31 December 2019 in rand cents per ordinary share will be 618.93596 and the equivalent gross 2020 interim dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 395.28683.

For shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, the dividend will, for South African dividends tax purposes, be taxed like local dividends. As such, for South African tax resident shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, dividends withholding tax will be withheld from the dividends payable to these shareholders at a rate of 20%, unless a shareholder qualifies for an exemption, resulting in a net dividend relating to the year ended 31 December 2019 of 495.14877 rand cents per ordinary share and a net 2020 interim dividend of 316.22946 rand cents per ordinary share. Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register who are not tax resident in South Africa are exempted from South African dividends withholdings tax.

For the purposes of South Africa dividends tax reporting, the source of income for the payment of the dividends is the United Kingdom.

Additional Information

The interim dividends will be paid from income reserves.

Mondi plc had a total of 485,553,780 ordinary shares in issue of which 135,556,939 were held on the branch register, excluding treasury shares, at the dividend declaration date of 6 August 2020.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative, packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is fully integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer- centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2019, Mondi had revenues of €7.27 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.66 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.