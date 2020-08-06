AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the promotion of Dan Osterrieder to Head of AXIS Re Casualty North America, effective August 17. In this role, Mr. Osterrieder will be responsible for leading AXIS Re's casualty unit in North America, spanning areas such as General Liability, Auto, Umbrella Excess, Workers Compensation, Professional Management Liability, among other areas.

"As the market evolves and hardens, we are seeing opportunities and challenges in the casualty space. Assuming this role at an important time in the market, Dan brings a distinctive background in strategy, casualty underwriting and client management," said Jason Busti, AXIS Re President North America. "He also brings experience with AXIS Re, having joined us in March 2019 as a Strategic Account Executive in North America. We are excited for Dan to take on this leadership role, and for the opportunities ahead."

Prior to Mr. Osterrieder's work at AXIS Re, he held a number of underwriting and key account manager roles at companies such as AIG, Willis Tower Watson and Swiss Re. He will continue to be based in AXIS Re's New York region, and will report to Mr. Busti.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at June 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

