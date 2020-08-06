The Powerful System Behind Newswire's EMA GT Market Builder Empowers Technology Companies During Crisis

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / ????Technology leaders have come to realize the importance of communications and transparency in the era of COVID-19. To deliver effective media and marketing communications campaigns, tech leaders have begun utilizing Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder as they look to gain a competitive advantage in their respective sub-industries. The EMA GT Market Builder includes a variety of programs that can provide a premium value to CEOs and CMOs looking to enhance brand awareness, generate increased web traffic and reach more customers for their companies.

When signing on for the EMA GT Market Builder, customers gain access to all of the programs included on Newswire's platform. In addition to best-in-class press release distribution services, clients also gain access to Newswire's Media Database, Media Outreach, and Media Watch services. Customers also get comprehensive reporting metrics with Newswire's Analytics tool, allowing them to track campaign progress and implement improvements over time.

"One of the benefits of working with in-house solutions is the control, C-suite executives understand how important it is to be able to turn the right dials to achieve the right results," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business. "As technology companies begin to increase their distribution and outreach campaigns for the remainder of Q3 and into Q4, Newswire provides the team and tools to maximize the potential of these efforts."

When combined with the expertise of Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Strategists, Newswire empowers tech companies on their journey as they develop relevant content, find new target audiences, and connect with industry media personnel through compelling campaigns.

"Each of the programs included in the EMA GT serves a meaningful purpose meant to drive traffic to the customer's business," said Anthony Santiago, Newswire's VP of Marketing. "Having a team of SMEs in media relations that can leverage such a powerful system offers collaboration opportunities and increases the overall value of the program."

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder has a proven track record that provides valuable media coverage to major media, industry thought leadership, and brand awareness. By implementing a comprehensive Earned Media Advantage Plan (EMAP), customers can capture more mindshare to compete and win through increased sales and profits.

Learn how Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder can leverage its proven system to drive results for your business by navigating to the official program page - found here.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.? To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

VP of Earned Media Advantage Business

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

