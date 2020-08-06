ÜBER - Launches the UBER Application With UBER BNB and UBER REAL ESTATE

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / ÜBER has announced the new UBER Application with UBER BNB and UBER BROKER.

Hosts and Guests have been crying for a better Airbnb and VRBO alternative all year. We are giving it to them. It's UBER BNB and it is free to download now.

Hosts just want to be able to make money. ÜBER is the reliable platform when they need it most and the other company just pulls out the rug from beneath their feet. We do not change the terms of host agreements and put them at financial risk. Guests just want to book a nice place for a great price. We do not beg Guests to give money to Hosts. ÜBER is a free application and an open marketplace. The power is now in the hands of the users.

The UBER BROKER Application is also inside of the ÜBER application. Just like ordering a car, it lets users order a highly experienced real estate broker for a massive discount on the commission for the purchase or sale of a property.

Seasoned independent real estate brokers and broker attorneys can sign-up for free, be on application and receive new inquiries from consumers.

ÜBER is the go-to application for everyone. The Uber Brand has 1.3 Billion annual users worldwide, ten times as much as the nearest competitor in vacation rentals. Uber, an actual word, has been used for hundreds of years in both Europe and the United States. It is the second most recognizable word in the world.

"I helped build Uber Technologies Brand on Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park and in Atherton, California, this country's richest zip code. This is where it was all financed and how it grew to where it is today.

"Looking forward, my greatest wish with all of this, was how we could best serve the people of the world and make more efficient markets. They just want great execution and to save money. I think we did a pretty great job building ÜBER.

"We own the UBER Application and UBER Developer account in the Google Play Store. Uber Technologies owns the UberCab set of applications. They started as Uber Cab and have always been Uber Cab. We also have first use of the UBER brand six years prior to them. Google Android covers 88% of the devices worldwide.

"?Uber Technologies should not be representing to the public, markets and to its investors that it exclusively owns the Uber Brand and the Uber Application. It clearly does not. Considerable valuation is on our balance sheet and we own the profitable part of the UBER equation," says Chairman, Brent Ritz.

ÜBER was first used by our associate in 2006 and is USPTO Trademarked.?

