Albert Boufarah: SAMR Inc.'s Al Boufarah Discusses the Importance of Having a Data Breach Response Plan

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Of all the situations that present a nightmare scenario for businesses regardless of size & scope, nothing has the potential to wreak as much havoc as a serious data breach. If caught off guard, such an event can lead to significant distractions & revenue losses so crippling that it may lead to the dissolution of a company. Ponder this: what would happen if your businesses happened to experience a breach. As is the case with many things, the best offense is a good defense. Al Boufarah, founder & President of SAMR Inc. offers some steps you can take to prevent irreparable damage to your business.

HOW SEVERE WAS THE EXPOSURE?: Assess the situation. Were records on a wayward hard drive accessible? Were there any signs of a significant hack due to criminal activity? Identification is the first major step you can take.

SPEAK TO DEDICATED PROFESSIONALS: Your IT specialist is the first person you want to reach out to. A company specializing in computer forensics is advised based on the severity of the breach. You will find that this is your best chance to control (and contain) the breach and return to normalcy. It doesn't hurt to have a contact in mind if something like this should happen.

NOTIFY THOSE AT RISK: It is highly recommended that you contact anyone affected once the nature of the data breach is determined: included are individuals, businesses, and vendors that you work with. Regulations pertaining to data protection (i.e. HIPAA) may mandate notification of these parties within a specific timeframe.

RESEARCH & RECALL: Take precautions to decrease the likelihood of a recurrence. Identify the root cause, determine if there are any weak areas in your data protection infrastructure, and make reinforcements to any vulnerable sections. Always bearing in mind how this got started is key to preventing it from happening again.

Having a thorough means of addressing a data breach is good, but having a trusted partner in electronics recycling & data destruction is even better. Working with a company that has 20 years of industry experience like SAMR Inc. will ensure that all data left on systems & hard drives is properly destroyed. When you have outdated equipment to recycle and data security is your biggest concern, be sure to get in touch with SAMR Inc.

