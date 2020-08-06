Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2020 / 14:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 195.861 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12980533 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 80358 EQS News ID: 1111937 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2020 08:47 ET (12:47 GMT)