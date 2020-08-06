TSX-V Ticker symbol is CCCM

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2020) - Carube Copper Corp. (TSXV: CUC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that that effective August 5, 2020 the Company will change its corporate name to C3 Metals Inc. The Toronto Venture Exchange ticker symbol will change from CUC to CCCM and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol at the Market opening on or about Monday August 10th, 2020.

New Trading Symbol CCCM

The Company anticipates its common shares currently trading under the symbol "CUC" will commence trading at the Market opening on or about Monday August 10th, 2020 under the new ticker symbol "CCCM". No action is required by the Company's shareholders, and stock certificates are not affected by the name change.

New Website www.c3metals.com

A the newly designed corporate website will launch on Thursday August 6, 2020 to coincide with the commencement of the Company's common shares trading under the new ticker symbol. The company's new website can be found at www.c3metals.com. All communications and visits to the Company's current website and will be automatically redirected to the new site.

No Action Required by Stockholders

The name change was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on February 28, 2020 and subsequently approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange. No further action is required by stockholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding stock certificates will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any concerns in this regard to be directed to the stockholder's respective broker or agent.

Flag Ship Copper-Gold Property

Carube Copper Corp has changed its corporate name to C3 Metals Inc. ("C3M") to better reflect a shift in focus to the recently acquired Jasperoide copper-gold project in Peru and the diversity of the broader portfolio it now holds in the Americas. The Jasperoide Project is located in the highly prospective Andahuaylas-Yauri belt of Peru, an emerging porphyry copper province that is host to several large-scale producing porphyry / skarn copper deposits. Jasperoide is located approximately 50km east of Minmetal's Las Bambas Mine, 40km northwest of Hudbay's Constancia Mine and 100km northwest of Glencore's Antapaccay Mine.

Jasperoide Project is characterized by extensive outcropping skarn and porphyry style alteration and copper-gold mineralisation developed for over three kilometres along the contact between a multi-phase intrusive complex and carbonate rocks of the Ferrobamba Formation. Strong copper and gold mineralization are hosted in massive magnetite and garnet-diopside skarns coincident with an intense geophysical magnetic and IP chargeability highs. The core area is open in multiple directions and together with a number of mapped extensions will be targeted for an initial copper-gold resource in 2020-21.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on adjacent properties may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Jasperoide Project. This press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Shannon Baird, P.Geo., Carube Copper's Exploration Manager, in his capacity as a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

C3 Metals is focused on creating substantive long-term value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the highly underexplored 5,700 hectare Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in similar geology to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (Minmetals), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore).

C3Metals also holds a 100% interest in 5 licenses covering 207 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, a 100% interest in two porphyry copper-gold properties covering 337 km2 within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia and a 100% interest in the 46 km2 Stewart Brook gold project in the Meguma gold belt of Nova Scotia. C3 Metals is seeking partners to further develop these highly prospective Canadian and Caribbean assets.

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

