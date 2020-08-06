Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbHEinstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc. ISIN: CA0203981034Anlass der Studie: Update Empfehlung: Kaufen seit: 06.08.2020 Kursziel: CAD1,45 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFAFirst Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Almonty Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von CAD 1,35 auf CAD 1,45. Zusammenfassung: Almonty hat Wandelanleihen im Wert von EUR3,3 Mio. (ca. USD3,7 Mio.) platziert und ein besichertes Darlehen in Höhe von USD0,5 Mio. abgeschlossen. Diese Finanzierungsmaßnahmen stellen weitere Schritte zur Fertigstellung der Finanzierung der Sangdong-Mine dar, auf die bis 2026 voraussichtlich 25% der nichtchinesischen WO3-Versorgung entfallen wird. Die für den Bau der Sangdong-Mine erforderliche Gesamtsumme beträgt USD103 Mio. Almonty erhielt im Januar von der deutschen Staatsbank KfW ein verbindliches Verpflichtungsschreiben für ein vorrangiges Projektfinanzierungsdarlehen in Höhe von USD76 Mio. Die Wandelanleihe und das besicherte Darlehen reduzieren den Kostenanteil der Eigentümer, der noch zu beschaffen ist, auf rd. USD23m. Auf das DSRA-Konto (Debt Service Reserve Account) entfallen USD10 Mio. Wir gehen davon aus, dass dieser Betrag durch eine Bankgarantie oder eine Kreditlinie finanziert wird und der Restbetrag von USD13 Mio. aus einer Hybrid- / Mezzanine- / Anleihenfinanzierungsstruktur stammen wird. Sobald dieses Geld eingeworben ist, kann Almonty die USD76 Mio. von der KfW abheben. Sangdong hat eine Lebensdauer von mehreren Jahrzehnten und das Verhältnis von Ressourcen zu Investitionen ist mit 3,9x doppelt so hoch wie das des nächst wettbewerbsfähigeren Wolframprojekts auf der Grundlage dieser Metrik. Darüber hinaus ist der durchschnittliche Wolframgehalt in Sangdong mit 0,44% doppelt so hoch wie im chinesischen und globalen Durchschnitt. Aufgrund des hohen Gehalts der Ressource befinden sich die Cash-Betriebskosten von Sangdong bei USD106/MTU (MTU = metric ton unit = 10Kg) im niedrigsten Quartil der Kostenkurve. Almontys 15-jährige Abnahmevereinbarung mit der Plansee-Tochter GTP über 210k MTU p.a. hat einen Mindestpreis von 183 USD/MTU. Dies impliziert einen sicheren jährlichen Cashflow von USD16,2 Mio. (CAD21,5 Mio.). Die jährliche WO3-Produktion in Sangdong soll auf ca. 500.000 MTU bis 2026 klettern. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, erhöhen jedoch unser Kursziel auf CAD1,45 (zuvor CAD1,35), um eine geringere Verwässerung als zuvor modelliert widerzuspiegeln. First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Almonty Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from CAD 1.35 to CAD 1.45. Abstract: Almonty has placed EUR3.3m (ca. USD3.7m) of convertible bonds and also closed a secured loan of USD0.5m. These financing measures represent further steps towards the completion of the financing of the Sangdong mine, which is expected to account for 25% of non-Chinese WO3 supply by 2026. The total sum required to construct the mine is USD103m. Almonty received a binding commitment letter for a USD76m senior project finance loan from the German state bank KfW in January. The convertible bond and secured loan reduce the owners' cost portion still to be raised to ca. USD23m. The DSRA (debt service reserve account) accounts for USD10m of this figure. We expect this sum to be financed through a bank guarantee or line of credit and the balance of USD13m to stem from a hybrid/mezzanine/bond financing structure. Once this money has been raised, Almonty will be able to draw down the USD76m from the KfW. Sangdong has a multi-decade mine life, and the resource to CAPEX ratio at 3.9x is twice the level of the next most competitive tungsten project on the basis of this metric. Moreover, the average tungsten grade of 0.44% at Sangdong is twice the Chinese and global average. The high grade of the resource means that Sangdong's cash operating costs at USD106/MTU (MTU = metric ton unit = 10Kg) are located in the lowest quartile of the cost curve. Almonty's 15 year 210k MTU p.a. offtake agreement with the Plansee subsidiary, GTP, has a floor price of USD183/MTU. This implies a secure annual cashflow of USD16.2m (CAD21.8m). Annual WO3 production at Sangdong is scheduled to ramp to ca. 500,000 MTU by 2026. We maintain our Buy recommendation but raise our price target to CAD1.45 (previously: CAD1.35) to reflect lower dilution than we previously modelled. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe http://firstberlin.com/imprint/ oder die vollständige Analyse.Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/21305.pdfKontakt für Rückfragen First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.comübermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.