Smart Temperature Transmitters Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 0.5 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Smart Temperature Transmitters Market by Product Type (Low-Tier, Mid-Performance, and Premium), by Mount Type (Field Mount, Head Mount, and Panel Mount), by End-Use Industry Type (Chemical, Energy & Power, Metal & Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

Stratview Research continues its voyage towards publishing extremely niche market subjects containing disruptive growth potential. This time, we have come up with another such report on the SMART TEMPERATURE TRANSMITTERS, a relatively new technology with greater performance than their transmitter counterparts. Despite an extremely niche market, the report addresses most of the industry stakeholders' concerns regarding market competition, future market directions, low-hanging fruits, key emerging trends, the Pandemic's possible impact, key strategies of market participants, and high-growth regions. The team has conducted more than 15 detailed primary interviews across the supply chain including component manufacturers, transmitter companies, tier players, OEMs, end users, as well as industry experts, to portray a 360-degree view of the market. Also, 1,000+ reliable secondary sources were exhaustively leveraged to comprehend the market insights to the next level. This 200-page lucid study comprises over 200 tables and figures providing different market angles and insights.

Smart Temperature Transmitters Market: Highlights from the Report

A smart temperature transmitter is a type of transmitter which provides several benefits including wireless data transmission, maintenance indicator, device health indicator, increased safety, dual input facility, along with conversion of temperature signals received from various temperature sensors. It amplifies and converts the temperature signals received from thermocouples, resistance temperature detectors (RTD), negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistors, or from any other temperature sensors.

Smart temperature transmitters currently account for <20% of the overall temperature transmitter market but have been efficacious in registering a greater market growth than other temperature transmitters. Key market stakeholders are leveraging their years of industry experience and R&D capability to develop cost-effective smart temperature transmitters for wider adoption in various end-use industries.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the pandemic has severely impacted all the major markets of smart temperature transmitters, crushing the overall market to the below 2014-market value. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to be severe than the one registered during the Great Recession during 2008-2009. However, contemplating past recovery trends coupled with the combined results of more than 15 detailed primary interviews, Stratview Research anticipates that the demand for smart temperature transmitters is estimated to start its recovery from the year 2021 onwards. Several market fundamentals including growing acceptance of smart temperature transmitters with end-users acknowledging the importance of operational excellence and adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies (automation, implementation of IOTs, etc.) may aid the industry stakeholders to bring back the market sparkles, ultimately driving the market to cross US$ 0.5-billion-mark by 2025, a feat that has never been touched before by the market.

Smart Temperature Transmitters Market Share Analysis

Based on the product type, the mid-performance segment is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period, mainly driven by rising demand for transmitters which will provide more functionality at an excellent price vs performance ratio.

Based on the mount type, the field mount segment is likely to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Field mount transmitters usually deliver greater accuracy and offer excellent performance. In addition to that, the field mount transmitters also provide real-time monitoring of temperature in applications through a LED screen attached to it.

Based on the end-use industry type, the market is segmented as chemical, energy & power, metal & mining, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and others. Energy & power is projected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment of the smart temperature transmitters market during the forecast period. Continuous shift from conventional sources to renewable sources of energy to generate electricity is likely to remain the major factor for its highest growth in the market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market for smart temperature transmitters during the forecast period, mainly driven by the USA. The USA holds irrefutable lead not only in North America but also in the world. A strong supply chain with the presence of a large number customers from various end-use industries as well as presence of various smart temperature transmitter manufacturers, such as Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., and Omega Engineering Inc., is the key why and wherefore behind the country's dominance in the world.

The USA's market has been hugely impacted by the pandemic, having the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. Various governmental measures to contain the pandemic is triggering a massive decline in the country's market in 2020. The country's market is expected to bounce back from 2021, ones the headwinds of the pandemic turns into tailwinds.

In the post-pandemic scenario, Asia-Pacific, a relatively small market in front of humongous North America, is expected to heal at the fastest pace from 2021 onwards, with China depicting early signs of recovery from the pandemic. China is the leading metal & mining and chemical producer in the world. Most of the major players, both local as well as international, prefer to have their manufacturing plants in Asia, more preferably in China, to take the advantage of low cost as well as to tap the growth potential.

There are a handful of players in the market manufacturing smart temperature transmitters. All the players have similar products with marginal differences in their specifications including different material coverings such as plastic, aluminum, or stainless steel. Some of the key players in the smart temperature transmitters market are ABB Group, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Honeywell International Inc., Krohne Ltd., OMEGA Engineering Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation. Major players are focusing on product development, R&D, and advancement in technologies to address the emerging market requirements, such as development of cost-effective and high-performance smart temperature transmitters.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the smart temperature transmitters market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Smart Temperature Transmitters Market, by Product Type

Low-Tier (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Mid-Performance (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Premium (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Smart Temperature Transmitters Market, by Mount Type

Field Mount (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Head Mount (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Panel Mount (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Smart Temperature Transmitters Market, by End-Use Industry Type

Chemical (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Energy & Power (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Metal & Mining (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pharmaceuticals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Food & Beverages (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Smart Temperature Transmitters Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: The Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

