ALT 5 Sigma, Inc.: ALT 5 Sigma Launches Real-Time Physical Gold and Silver Trading Priced in Bitcoin and (USDT) Tether

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / ALT 5 Sigma, Inc. ("ALT 5"), today announced the launch of real-time physical gold and silver trading on its proprietary trading platform ALT 5 Pro, www.alt5pro.com .

According to the company, users of ALT 5 Pro can buy, sell and hold physical gold and silver with no storage fees, and users can withdraw the physical gold or silver and have it shipped anywhere globally. The Physical Gold and Silver are priced in real-time in both Bitcoin and Tether (USDT). The price fixing in real-time and the storage of the precious metals is done in partnership with Octillion Group Limited and the transport and insurance will be performed by the Ferrari Group Ltd.

"After numerous demands by the users of ALT 5 Pro, we are very happy to be launching a unique approach to real-time physical trading of gold and silver" said Andre Beauchesne, President & CEO of Alt 5 Sigma Inc. "Our users can now trade in real-time the physical precious metals, but can also hold it without any storage fees and have it delivered to their home of office in a safe and secure manner. In addition, the partnership we have established with Octillion and related service contract with the Ferrari Group provides a total solutions for our users," further added Mr. Beauchesne.

About ALT 5 Sigma Inc.

ALT 5 is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital instruments trading, exchange platforms and financial blockchain services. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance.

ALT 5 products and services include ALT 5 Pay (alt5pay.com) and ALT 5 Pro (alt5pro.com) which provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.

For more information, visit www.alt5sigma.com.

Contact:

Andre Beauchesne

Tel. 1-800-204-6203

info@alt5sigma.com

For more information on ALT 5 Pro, visit www.alt5pro.com

For more information on ALT 5 Pro Gold and Silver, visit https://alt5pro.com/gold-and-silver/

For more information on ALT 5 Pay, visit www.alt5pay.com

SOURCE: ALT 5 Sigma, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600483/ALT-5-Sigma-Launches-Real-Time-Physical-Gold-and-Silver-Trading-Priced-in-Bitcoin-and-USDT-Tether