The World Culture Art Organization (WCAO) was founded in London

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / In January 2020, WCAO was formally established in London. It's a non-profit organization led by Chinese artists and united with artists from all over the World.

The scheduled press conference and signing ceremony in London at the end of june was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The reporter learned from the inside of WCAO that the establishment of WCAO is to achieve the ultimate goal of "Cultural Synergy, Art Borderless" in a real sense, aiming at promoting the cultural and artistic exchanges of all countries in the world, and building a bridge of cultural communication and a bond of artistic exchanges between countries.

The reporter also learned from WCAO that the WCAO is an international culture and arts organization that is mainly engaged in in-depth cultural and artistic exchanges between countries, international studies, research, and development of the culture and arts education system, and the organization of culture-related activities and competitions.

With the rapid development of the globalized economy in recent years, the economic cooperation and cultural exchanges among countries around the world are becoming more and more frequent. The emergence of World Culture Art Organization will drive the pace of cultural and artistic exchanges among countries around the World and promote the great cultural integration of countries around the World.

The World Culture Art Organization will set up regional councils and general affairs administration offices in various countries and conduct cultural and art-related exchanges and public welfare activities, at the same time to absorb the state-owned professional status and a man of dedication to become the World's cultural Art Organization Culture envoy, Art envoy and volunteers the global spread of cultural and artistic exchange without borders.

Journalist believes that the establishment of the World Culture Arts Organizations can strengthen the cultural exchange between countries, it is more beneficial to the solidarity of the people all over the world, especially in the face of global current outbreak of coronavirus, such a unity and cooperation around the world to fight against the mankind's common enemy-the corobavirus.

