Organizing Committee of Bodhpa Show Fashion Week and the 4th Tibetan Model Contest: Press Conference for "Diversified Cultures in One Nation" Yushu Bodhpa Show Fashion Week and the 4th Tibetan Model Contest

YUSHU, QINGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Press Conference for "Diversified Cultures in One Nation" 2020 Yushu Bodhpa Show Fashion Week and the 4th Tibetan Model Contest was held on August 5th .It is reported that this fashion week, themed by "Diversified Cultures in One Nation", will be available with delicious foods as well as festive singing and dancing. The people from different Tibetan areas and the experts in different fields of plateau culture will gather together at Yushu to promote the future development of plateau fashion culture and show the national unity and the progressive spirits, so as to tell the world how splendid and colorful the Chinese culture is, how amazing the Tibetan areas and the Chinese nation are and what the endogenous power of China's national unity and solidarity is.



2020 China · Qinghai · Yushu · BODHPA SHOW, the 4th Tibetan Model Competition

Bodhpa Show Fashion Week will build a bridge in Yushu for Tibetan element fashion to go global from the plateau, attract more attention on Yushu, the plateau, the inheritance and protection of plateau apparel culture, and the development and innovation of plateau fashion industry. On July 9, the theme song solicitation for the final of Yushu Bodhpa Show was published to the whole world. On August 5, the Press Conference for "2020 Bodhpa Show Fashion Week and the 4th Tibetan Model Contest" will be held. On September 15, the final of "2020 Bodhpa Show Fashion Week and the 4th Tibetan Model Contest" will be held. The practitioners of plateau fashion will have a journey of ecology, culture and faith in Yushu as scheduled in the fashion week. This plateau fashion journey bounds to impress you with diversified cultures and splendid scenery.

This event aims at advocating the idea of "of the nation, of the world", extracting ecological chain of traditional apparel culture industry through Bodhpa Show Fashion Week and Tibetan Model Contest, actively developing businesses, including development center of Tibetan traditional apparel, traditional apparel culture education, vocational training education and standards setting, cultural creativity and art exchange, etc., to form industry chain of apparel culture under the brand strategy of "brand + platform". It links the world window through national folk apparel as an "international fashion week" of Chinese minorities.

Meanwhile, there will be a live broadcast of this event on different online platforms to show the world the charm of plateau fashion culture as well as the endless possibility and beautiful future of Tibetan culture. It is reported that "Bodhpa Show Fashion Week and the 4th Tibetan Model Contest" is hosted by the People's Government of Yushu Prefecture and the Qinghai Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and organized by the Culture, Sports, Tourism, Radio and Television Bureau of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture and the Lamuna Cultural Communication Co., Ltd.

