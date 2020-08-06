Strategy Analytics launches new Fixed Broadband pricing Dashboards, the quick and easy way to visually track, analyze and display current and historic broadband pricing from around the world

Broadband tariffs are both complex and constantly changing. Service providers and regulators alike are faced with a continuous struggle to compare different offerings and average price points both with current data and over time.

The Teligen division of Strategy Analytics has been tracking this complex market for over twenty years, as part of its OECD Fixed Broadband Benchmarking Service; a quarterly updated Excel-based system which incorporates the internationally acknowledged OECD methodology. The new Pricing Dashboards complement the existing system by allowing users to quickly access customized results online, e.g. to view several baskets side by side, select a country or provider footprint, or view results over several time periods to see how they have developed over time.

Josie Sephton, Director of Teligen said: 'Teligen's new Fixed Broadband Pricing Dashboards are an exciting addition to our existing Mobile Voice Data Pricing Dashboards and OECD price benchmarking systems, offering an easy-to-use platform for custom layout and formatting. The tables and graphs are easily exportable, perfect for reporting or planning.

Johanna Helgadottir, Service Manager, OECD Fixed Broadband Price Benchmarking said we are excited to be launching this dashboard service as a new and easier way to identify the cheapest Fixed Broadband tariff plans across a range of countries and providers.

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

