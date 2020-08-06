Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 July 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 8.6% Northland Power Income Fund 7.6% NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units 5.7% Acciona 5.0% China Everbright Intl. 5.0% Fortum 4.9% TransAlta Renewables 4.1% China Longyuan Power Group 3.9% Clearway Energy A Class 3.0% China Suntien Green Energy 3.0% Drax Group 3.0% Pennon Group 3.0% GCP Infrastructure Investments 2.9% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT 2.9% New Energy Solar Ltd 2.7% Avangrid 2.7% National Grid 2.6% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 2.2% SSE PLC 2.1% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.0%

At close of business on 31 July 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 11.5% Multi Utilities 8.4% Portfolio Hedge 0.1% Renewable Energy 67.1% Telecoms Infrastructure 0.4% Water & Waste 8.1% Roads & Rail 0.4% Gas 1.5% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.5% 100.0%