pv magazine editor Pilar Sánchez Molina recalls news from the PV sector of ten years ago as part of a new series. The insights offered will not only bring back memories for the pioneers of that exciting, challenging period but may also offer an idea of where we could be in 2030.In 2009, global production of PV cells grew 51% to 10.7 GW, from 7.1 GW a year earlier, according to a report published by GTM Research. Panel production also rose, by 41% on 2008 to 8.9 GW, with most of those products installed in Germany in the second half of 2009. The threat of a cut in the solar subsidy, coupled with ...

