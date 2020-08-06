Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Starke Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gold gefunden! “Für Massenabbau geeignet”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 753769 ISIN: FR0004529147 Ticker-Symbol: YTE 
Stuttgart
06.08.20
16:09 Uhr
89,80 Euro
-0,20
-0,22 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TESSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TESSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
06.08.2020 | 18:12
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TESSI: Tessi reports H1 2020 turnover of EUR 230.4m

€m2020
published		2019
published		OrganicOrganic
Proforma like-for-like1
Q1 turnover126.4115.0+9.8%-1.3%
Q2 turnover104.0113.9-8.7%-18.0%
H1 total230.4228.9+0.6%-9.6%

1 calculated by reintegrating in H1 2019 the €26 million in sales generated by Orone and ADM Value over the period, before their integration within the Group

Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services, posted first half 2020 turnover of €230.4 million, up 0.6% from H1 2019. Recent acquisitions (ADM Value, Orone) contributed €32.9m to H1 turnover.

On a proforma like-for-like basis1, the Group recorded a 9.6% drop (of which 18.0% in the second quarter) due to the impact of the Covid-19 health crisis on the Group's business from mid-March onwards. The peak of the downturn was recorded in April. Since the end of the lockdown measures in Europe in May, the situation has been gradually improving.

Given the decline in like-for-like growth, current operating income will naturally be lower than in the first half of 2019, but will nonetheless remain substantially profitable.

Guidance

In light of ongoing uncertainties surrounding the pandemic over the coming months, Tessi remains cautious in terms of outlook and is keeping a close watch over expenditure. The Group will also benefit from the additional contribution and like-for-like growth of ADM Value in the second half.

Next release
H1 2020 results, 15 September 2020 after market close.

ABOUT TESSI
Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses to digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in over 14 countries worldwide, has around 9,400 employees and posted turnover of €452.0 million in 2019 (excluding ADM Value). Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - compartment B (TES).

Read more at tessi.eu
Contacts
Tessi
Phone: +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10
communication@tessi.fr
Actus
Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations
Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations
Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 90
glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mm1rY8dul27Imp9xlceYbmhnl2hqmZHFl2TLx2FxYsrKap1llGhjmZecZm9lm2xs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64676-tes-060820-ca-s1-2020-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
TESSI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.