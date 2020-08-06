Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.08.2020
Starke Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gold gefunden! “Für Massenabbau geeignet”!
WKN: 850386 ISIN: CA0636711016 
Frankfurt
06.08.20
12:32 Uhr
46,800 Euro
+0,600
+1,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
PR Newswire
06.08.2020 | 18:16
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Third Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on August 25, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 5:30 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

  • Time: 7:15 a.m. ET
  • The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:
    • via telephone at 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 (Toronto area), Passcode: 6163481#
    • via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Conference Call Rebroadcast
A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, September 23, 2020 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 8932373#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until Monday, November 30, 2020.

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, (416) 867-4770; Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia

© 2020 PR Newswire
