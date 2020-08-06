Top Distributed Control System Vendors - By 360quadrants

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Distributed Control Systems are computerized software packages designed for plants or processes with multiple control loops. These are highly reliable systems and find applications in major manufacturing processes. These processes can be continuous or batch-oriented. These systems use human-machine interfaces (HMIs) for streamlining processes. DCS enables operators to obtain a complete overview of the condition of their equipment. Major features of distributed control systems include system redundancy, scalable platform, secured system, predefined processes, and HMIs.

DISTRIBUTED CONTROL SYSTEM 360Quadrants Categorization

25 companies offering Best Distributed control systems were analyzed and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

ABB Ltd, Rockwool International A/S, Honeywell, Siemens, Emerson Electric Co, GE, and Schneider Electric have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.

Azbil Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Larsen & Turbo Ltd, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd, and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios but mediocre business strategies.

Can Technologies, Novatech LLC, Concept Systems, ZAT Company, Ingeteam, Moba Mobile Automation AG, Andritz AG, and Chint Group have been identified as Emerging Companies, since they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies which keep help them in growing consistently.

Toshiba Corporation, Metso Corporation, and Hitachi have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have innovative portfolios of solutions and services.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular distributed control system comparison between vendors.

360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.

360Quadrants Company Evaluation Methodology

The Top Distributed control system market will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders-industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts-based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the distributed control system market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

