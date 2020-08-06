Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces Advisory Board Appointment of Mr. Daniel Zou

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK ) (OTCQB:PKLBF) (FKT:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the all-in-one mobile ordering, contact-free payments and loyalty app, announced the appointment of Mr. Daniel Zou to the Advisory Board. Mr. Zou, formerly Head of Business Development for Alipay Canada, will advise on the Company's mobile commerce, drop shipping, and s-commerce strategy, including expansion throughout Canada and North America.

Mr. Daniel Zou is a highly regarded expert in the payments and credit industry in both Canada and China. While working with the Canadian division of Alibaba Groups, Alipay, he was instrumental in the growth of their product design, business development and numerous cross functional collaborations. He is an expert in the areas of payments, product management, data analytics, mobile app marketing and operations. Mr. Zou holds a degree in electrical engineering and an MBA from the University of Toronto.

"Mr. Zou's caliber, experience and unique background, specifically in the global payments industry, is a tremendous opportunity for our company. We are excited to gain Mr. Zou's industry expertise and guidance to set in motion the Company's expansion phase," says Jonathan Hoyles, Perk Labs CEO.

Prior to joining the Perk Labs Advisory Board, Mr. Daniel Zou was Head of Business Development for Alipay Canada, a global digital payment and lifestyle platform serving over 1.2 billion users globally. Prior to Alipay, Mr. Zou was the Director, Innovation and Operations of the Ant Group, a technology company focused on bringing inclusive financial services worldwide and the parent company of Alipay. Founded in 2004, Alipay is now the world's number one mobile payment service organization.

"I am very optimistic about what Perk Labs can accomplish with their technology, in both Canada and the United States. Their all-in-one mobile app, Perk Hero, brings together important features, uniquely bundled with gamification design to drive user adoption," says Mr. Daniel Zou.

As part of Mr. Zou's compensation, he will be compensated with $3,200 per month in shares of the Company and will be granted 150,000 stock options that will vest upon specific milestones including the referral of major businesses to Perk Hero. The stock issued as compensation will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of each issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws

In March of this year, the Company announced that Perk Hero signed an agreement with Alipay to enable Alipay users to make payments on the Company's payment platform.

