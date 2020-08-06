Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.08.2020
Starke Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gold gefunden! “Für Massenabbau geeignet”!
06.08.2020
Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners LP: Q2 2020 results presentation

Golar LNG Partners LP 2nd Quarter 2020 results will be released before the NASDAQ opens on Thursday August 13, 2020. In connection with this a webcast presentation will be held at 4:30 P.M

Due to ongoing high levels of demand for their services, our platform providers highly recommended that participants join the conference call via the listen-only live webcast link provided. Sell-side analysts interested in raising a question during the Q&A session that will immediately follow the presentation should access the event via the conference call dial-in information below. Call handling may take longer than usual. You should therefore dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the start time.

Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. There will be a limit of two questions per participant.

a. Listen-only live webcastlink

Go to the Investors, Results Centre section at www.golarlngpartners.comand click on the link to "Webcast". To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.

b. Teleconference

Call-in numbers:
International call +44 2071 928 338
UK Free call 0800 279 6619
US Toll +1 646 741 3167
USA Free call 877 870 9135
Norway Toll +47 21 56 30 15
Norway Free call 800 56865

Participants will be asked to clearly state their name and provide the conference ID. The Golar conference ID is 9992379

Please download the presentation material from www.golarlngpartners.com(Investors, Results Centre) to view it while listening to the conference.

If you are not able to listen at the time of the call, you can either listen to a replay of the conference call on www.golarlngpartners.com(Investors, Results Centre), or listen to a playback by dialling:

United Kingdom +44 3333 009 785
United States +1 917 677 7532
Norway +47 21 03 42 35
- followed by replay access number 9992379.This service will be available for the 7 days immediately following the scheduled event.

