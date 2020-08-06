Manitex International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced second quarter 2020 results. Net revenues from continuing operations for the second quarter were $37.1 million, compared to $57.4 million in the prior year's period, and net loss from continuing operations was $(2.4) million, or $(0.12) per share, compared to net income of $3.3 million or $0.17 per share, in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net loss* from continuing operations in the second quarter 2020 was $(1.7) million, or $(0.08) per share, compared to adjusted net income of $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Financial Highlights :

Net revenues of $37.1 million, declined 35.3% compared to Q2 2019

Loss per share of $(0.12) or $(0.08) as adjusted*

Adjusted EBITDA* $(0.3) million

Generated $4.6 million in cash in the quarter from operations

Achieved $1.2 million cost savings in SG&A in Q2 compared to prior year driven by cost reduction initiatives implemented in 2019 and 2020

Net debt of $34.4 million, a reduction of $7.6 million in Q2 2020

Available liquidity through cash and credit lines of approximately $46 million as of June 30, 2020

* Adjusted Numbers are discussed in greater detail and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items" at the end of this release.

Operating Highlights:

Backlog which was $44 million as of June 30, 2020, declined 18% year over year

Continued softness in our North American straight-mast and industrial crane products

North American MAC knuckle boom sales have increased approximately 150% compared to last year's same quarter

PM backlog increased 15% year over year and now 50% of total backlog

7 new dealers for PM, MAC and/or Oil &Steel: France, Israel, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, Italy, Singapore

Expansion of our Valla zero-emission industrial crane distribution network in Europe and North America

Subsequent to quarter end

On July 20, 2020, the Company announced that it had paid down approximately $5.5 million European bank debt at a 15% discount to its face value

Initiated restructuring plan for North American operations estimated to generate $5.4 million in annualized cost savings

Steve Filipov, CEO of Manitex commented, "We continue to implement safety protocols globally to protect our employees and their families during the current COVID-19 pandemic, including increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting, social distancing practices, and other measures consistent with specific regulatory requirements."

"Performance for the second quarter was negatively impacted by lower production and increasing uncertainty, as a result of the continuing pandemic, of the future demand picture in certain geographic markets. COVID-19 forced closures at PM and also impacted our dealers and customers, globally. Notwithstanding this disruption in the marketplace, we have seen consistent improvement in our results in international markets for articulating "knuckle boom" cranes and truck-mounted aerials, particularly in Western Europe and Asia where we are pleased to be establishing PM, PM-Tadano, as developing brands in the global marketplace that we estimate at over $2.3 billion annually. Sales and orders at PM, combined with declines at Manitex straight-mast cranes, have resulted in a higher backlog composition of PM over Manitex for the first time ever, a trend that we anticipate to continue, consistent with our strategy to focus our resources there and grow the business to a much higher level over time."

"While we have reported a loss for the second quarter, on a level of sales that reflect the temporary economics of a global pandemic, we generated $4.6 million in cash from operations, and we continue to take aggressive steps to reduce costs and improve our balance sheet. In this regard, we also paid down a portion of our European debt at a 15% discount of its face value, subsequent to the quarter's close."

"Going forward, our focus will be on right-sizing our business to meet market demand, margin preservation, and generating cash from operations. To that end, we implemented headcount reductions and restricted production schedules in North America during the first half of 2020, and we continued this process further in the third quarter. We expect to generate an additional annualized savings of approximately $5.4 million from these actions. We are preparing for lower demand, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which may persist throughout the year, particularly in the Manitex straight-mast crane side of the business. We anticipate continued modest growth at PM, and hope to close out the year with COVID-19 behind us, with PM on pace to reach sales levels not seen since the last uptick in global equipment sales, continued joint sales with our partner, Tadano, and a stabilization of demand in North American crane markets," concluded Mr. Filipov.

Other Matters :

The Company continues to comply with the SEC investigation regarding the Company's restatement of prior financial statements.

Conference Call :

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time today to discuss the results with the investment community. Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 866-269-4262 if calling within the United States or 323-289-6576 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until August 13, 2020, which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 if calling within the United States, or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 3902647 to access the replay. The call will additionally be broadcast live and archived for 90 days over the internet with accompanying slides, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

Results of operations reflect continuing operations. All per share amounts are on a fully diluted basis. In this press release, Manitex refers to various non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures which management uses to evaluate operating performance, to establish internal budgets and targets, and to compare the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets. These non-GAAP measures, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. While adjusted financial measures are not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered an alternative to operating performance or an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity, we believe these measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating results, capital expenditure and working capital requirements and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses. The amounts described below are unaudited, are reported in thousands of U.S. dollars, and are as of, or for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, unless otherwise indicated. A reconciliation of Adjusted GAAP financial measures for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 is included with this press release below and with the Company's related Form 8-K.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact

Manitex International, Inc.

Steve Filipov

Chief Executive Officer

(708) 237-2054

sfilipov@manitex.com

Darrow Associates Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

Investor Relations

(516) 419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

As of

June 30, As of

December 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 26,214 $ 23,327 Cash - restricted 5,098 217 Trade receivables (net) 28,285 34,725 Other receivables 1,692 1,033 Inventory (net) 59,060 57,818 Prepaid expense and other 4,950 4,706 Current assets of discountinued operations 1,601 1,591 Total current assets 126,900 123,417 Total fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $17,688 and $16,818

at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 18,461 19,035 Operating lease assets 2,104 2,174 Intangible assets (net) 15,807 17,032 Goodwill 25,958 32,635 Other long-term assets 204 281 Deferred tax asset 415 441 Long-term assets of discountinued operations 294 413 Total assets $ 190,143 $ 195,428 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Notes payable $ 17,593 $ 18,212 Covertible note-related party (net) 7,410 7,323 Convertible note (net) 7,951 - Current portion of finance lease obligations 436 476 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 742 813 Accounts payable 29,667 29,593 Accounts payable related parties 228 228 Accrued expenses 9,610 9,138 Customer deposits 1,374 1,493 Deferred income 3,747 Current liabilities of discountinued operations 826 800 Total current liabilities 79,584 68,076 Long-term liabilities Revolving term credit facilities 8,500 - Notes payable (net) 19,444 19,446 Finance lease obligation (net of current portion) 4,395 4,584 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,362 1,361 Convertible note (net) - 14,760 Deferred gain on sale of property 627 667 Deferred tax liability 627 721 Other long-term liabilities 5,634 5,913 Long-term liabilities of discountinued operations 350 350 Total long-term liabilities 40,939 47,802 Total liabilities 120,523 115,878 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred Stock-Authorized 150,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding at

June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Common Stock-no par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 19,760,480 and 19,713,185

shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 131,135 130,710 Paid in capital 2,780 2,793 Retained deficit (60,406 ) (50,253 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,889 ) (3,700 ) Total equity 69,620 79,550 Total liabilities and equity $ 190,143 $ 195,428

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Net revenues $ 37,115 $ 57,379 $ 85,848 $ 111,804 Cost of sales 31,584 46,881 70,070 89,314 Gross profit 5,531 10,498 15,778 22,490 Operating expenses Research and development costs 771 706 1,458 1,393 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,725 9,561 14,764 18,677 Impairment of intangibles - - 6,722 - Total operating expenses 7,496 10,267 22,944 20,070 Operating (loss) income (1,965 ) 231 (7,166 ) 2,420 Other expense Interest expense (924 ) (1,069 ) (2,008 ) (2,177 ) Interest income 14 51 74 120 Change in fair value of securities held - 4,428 - 5,238 Foreign currency transaction loss (24 ) 22 (442 ) (411 ) Other income (expense) (159 ) 10 (156 ) (11 ) Total other expense (1,093 ) 3,442 (2,532 ) 2,759 (Loss) Income before income taxes from continuing operations (3,058 ) 3,673 (9,698 ) 5,179 Income tax expense from continuing operations (657 ) 378 (253 ) 575 Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (2,401 ) $ 3,295 $ (9,445 ) $ 4,604 Discontinued operations Loss from operations of discontinued operations (323 ) (57 ) (711 ) (503 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (47 ) 2 (3 ) (45 ) Loss from discontinued operations (276 ) (59 ) (708 ) (458 ) Net (loss) income (2,677 ) 3,236 (10,153 ) 4,146 (Loss) earnings per share Basic (Loss) earnings from continuing operations $ (0.12 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.23 Loss from discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ - $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) Net (loss) earnings $ (0.14 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.21 Diluted (Loss) earnings from continuing operations $ (0.12 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.23 Loss from discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ - $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) Net (loss) earnings $ (0.14 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.21 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 19,762,726 19,685,251 19,748,249 19,681,666 Diluted 19,762,726 19,734,195 19,748,249 19,714,584

Net Sales and Gross Margin % (in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 As Reported As Adjusted As Reported As Adjusted As Reported As Adjusted Net sales $ 37,115 $ 37,115 $ 48,733 $ 48,733 $ 57,379 $ 57,379 % change Vs Q1 2020 -23.8 % -23.8 % % change Vs Q2 2019 -35.3 % -35.3 % % change Vs Q2 2019 without FX impact -34.8 % Gross margin % of net sales 14.9 % 15.6 % 21.0 % 21.2 % 18.3 % 19.1 % Gross margin % of net sales (value-add) 16.3 % 22.7 % 20.7 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 As Reported As Adjusted As Reported As Adjusted Net sales $ 85,848 $ 85,848 $ 111,804 $ 111,804 % change Vs prior year -23.2 % -23.2 % % change Vs prior year without FX impact -22.3 % Gross margin % of net sales 18.4 % 18.7 % 20.1 % 21.0 % Gross margin % of net sales (value-add) 19.8 % 22.5 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Operating (loss) income $ (1,965 ) $ (5,201 ) $ 231 $ (7,166 ) $ 2,420 Adjustments related to trade show, customer declared bankruptcy, discontinued model, goodwill and intangible asset impairment, plant closing, restatement, restricted stock, restructuring and other expenses 574 7,668 2,356 8,242 3,175 Adjusted operating (loss) income (1,391 ) 2,467 2,587 1,076 5,595 Depreciation and amortization 1,055 1,038 1,098 2,093 2,164 Adjusted EBITDA (336) $ 3,505 $ 3,685 $ 3,169 $ 7,759 Adjusted EBITDA % to sales -0.9 % 7.2 % 6.4 % 3.7 % 6.9 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Net (loss) income $ (2,401 ) $ (7,044 ) $ 3,295 $ (9,445 ) $ 4,604 Adjustments related to change in fair value of securities, trade show, discontinued model, customer declared bankruptcy, foreign exchange, goodwill and intangible asset impairment, plant closing, restatement, restricted stock, restructuring, and other expenses (including net tax impact) 736 8,623 (2,128 ) 9,383 (1,870 ) Adjusted net (loss) income $ (1,665 ) $ 1,579 $ 1,167 $ (62 ) $ 2,734 Weighted diluted shares outstanding 19,762,726 19,733,772 19,734,195 19,748,249 19,714,584 Diluted (loss) earnings per shares as reported $ (0.12 ) $ (0.36 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.23 Total EPS effect $ 0.04 $ 0.44 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.48 $ (0.09 ) Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.08 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.14

Change in Fair Market Value of Securities, Discontinued Model, Foreign Exchange, Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment, Restatement, Restricted Stock, Restructuring, Plant Closing, Trade Show and other Expenses

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Adjustments June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Covid-19 related expense $ 111 $ 0 $ 0 $ 111 $ 0 Customer declared bankruptcy - bad debt - - 284 - 284 Discontinued model 124 69 305 193 305 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment - 6,722 - 6,722 - Legal settlement - - 67 - 67 Plant closing - - - - 44 Restatement expenses - - 98 - 147 Restricted stock 203 222 141 425 300 Restructuring 35 1 751 36 1,105 Trade show 58 546 281 604 281 Other expenses 43 108 429 151 642 Total adjustments to operating income (loss) $ 574 $ 7,668 $ 2,356 $ 8,242 3,175 Change in fair market value of securities - - (4,428 ) - (5,238 ) Foreign exchange 24 418 (22 ) 442 411 Other expenses 162 - - 162 - Total pre-tax adjustments $ 760 $ 8,086 $ (2,094) $ 8,846 $ (1,652) Net tax impact (including discrete items) (24 ) 537 (34 ) 537 (218 ) Total adjustments $ 736 $ 8,623 $ (2,128) $ 9,383 (1,870)

Backlog

Backlog is defined as purchase orders that have been received by the Company. The disclosure of backlog aids in the analysis the Company's customers' demand for product, as well as the ability of the Company to meet that demand. Backlog is not necessarily indicative of sales to be recognized in a specified future period.

Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Backlog from continuing operations $ 44,272 $ 57,045 $ 65,263 $ 56,207 $ 53,695 Change Versus Current Period -22.4 % -32.2 % -21.2 % -17.5 %

Note: Backlog was $48,414 as of July 24, 2020

Net Debt

Net debt is calculated using the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for current and long term portion of long term debt, capital lease obligations, notes payable, convertible notes and revolving credit facilities minus cash.

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Total cash & cash equivalents $ 31,312 $ 23,544 Notes payable - short term $ 17,593 $ 18,212 Current portion of finance leases 436 476 Convertible notes 15,361 22,083 Notes payable - long term 19,444 19,446 Finance lease obligations 4,395 4,584 Revolver 8,500 - Total debt $ 65,729 $ 64,801 Net debt $ 34,417 $ 41,257

