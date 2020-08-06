Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) ("Pacific Drilling" or the "Company") today reported results for the second quarter of 2020. Net loss for second-quarter 2020 was $87.4 million or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $61.0 million or $0.81 per diluted share in first-quarter 2020.

Pacific Drilling CEO Bernie Wolford commented, "In the second quarter, our crews and leadership continued to exemplify our commitment to safe and efficient operations, including adopting measures to manage risks associated with COVID-19 transmission, delivering exceptional results for our clients, efficiently preserving the value of our assets and significantly reducing overhead costs."

Mr. Wolford continued, "Although oil prices began to rebound during the second quarter, clients have generally reduced their drilling investments, as evidenced by Equinor's decision to cancel the previously exercised third firm well for Pacific Khamsin, and Murphy's decision to cancel the two well Mexico contract for the Pacific Sharav. In both cases our clients chose to pay a termination fee rather than perform the drilling programs. We expect the current contract for Pacific Khamsin to end in September 2020. Despite these headwinds for 2020, we are actively pursuing opportunities for contracts and are proud to extend our relationship with Murphy through a new contract for Pacific Sharav for 10 firm wells and 5 option wells in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which we expect to commence in the second quarter of 2021."

Mr. Wolford concluded, "Although we currently see more contract opportunities for 2021, compared to 2020, contract durations remain relatively short, on average, and we expect excess rig supply to maintain downward pressure on dayrates. We have no debt maturities until 2023, and cash in excess of $252 million as of June 30, 2020. We project that we have sufficient liquidity to fund our cash needs over the next 12 months. However, due to current market conditions and our outlook for contracting opportunities through 2020 and 2021, we do not believe our current capital structure will be sustainable. We have engaged financial and legal advisors to assist us in evaluating various alternatives to address our longer-term liquidity outlook and capital structure, which may include a negotiated restructuring of our debt that is implemented under the protection of Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. We are currently engaged in discussions with a group of our creditors seeking to reach acceptable terms for a restructuring. Any such agreement that we may reach may include the equitization of all or certain of the Company's indebtedness, which would place our common shareholders at significant risk of losing all of their interests in the Company. While we evaluate our strategic alternatives to address our liquidity outlook and current capital structure, we continue to deliver the safe, efficient and high-quality drilling services for which Pacific Drilling is recognized in our industry."

Second-Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Commentary

Contract drilling revenue for second-quarter 2020 was $38.9 million, which included $6.6 million in reimbursable revenue. This compared to first-quarter 2020 contract drilling revenue of $89.4 million, which included $6.4 million in reimbursable revenue. The decrease in revenue resulted primarily from the Pacific Sharav and the Pacific Bora completing their contracts in early April, and the Pacific Santa Ana earning a lower force majeure rate in April and a reduced standby rate for the reminder of the second quarter.

Operating expenses for second-quarter 2020 were $61.9 million, which included $4.5 million in reimbursable expenses. This compared to first-quarter 2020 operating expenses of $86.5 million, which included $5.8 million in reimbursable expenses. The decrease in operating expenses was due to the ramp down of costs on rigs transitioning from operating to standby and idle status.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $10.9 million, as compared to $9.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to advisory fees of $2.6 million and severance costs of $0.3 million incurred in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of such charges, the decrease in general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 resulted from a reduction in force implemented in May 2020 and a decrease in salaries for all employees.

Adjusted EBITDA(a) for second-quarter 2020 was $(31.1) million, compared to $(1.8) million in first-quarter 2020.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2020 were $1.0 million compared to $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was from deferral or elimination of rig projects with resulting second-quarter activity limited to required sustaining capital expenditures.

Footnotes

(a) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For a definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net loss, please refer to the schedule included in this release. Management uses this operational metric to track company results and believes that this measure provides additional information that highlights the impact of our operating efficiency as well as the operating and support costs incurred in achieving the revenue performance.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to exceeding our customers' expectations by delivering the safest, most efficient and reliable deepwater drilling services in the industry. Pacific Drilling's fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are generally identifiable by their use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "our ability to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would", or other similar words which are not generally historical in nature. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Our forward-looking statements express our current expectations or forecasts of possible future results or events, including the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, future financial and operational performance and cash balances; the potential outcome of our discussions with our creditors and evaluation of our alternatives regarding our liquidity outlook and capital structure; our future liquidity position and future efforts to improve our liquidity position; revenue efficiency levels; market outlook; forecasts of trends; future client contract opportunities; future contract dayrates; our business strategies and plans or objectives of management; estimated duration of client contracts; backlog; expected capital expenditures; projected costs and savings; expectations regarding our two subsidiaries' application to appeal the arbitration award against them related to the drillship known as the Pacific Zonda in favor of Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. ("SHI"), the outcome of such subsidiaries' ongoing bankruptcy proceedings and the potential impact of the Tribunal's decision on our future operations, financial position, result of operations and liquidity.

Although we believe that the assumptions and expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable and made in good faith, these statements are not guarantees, and actual future results may differ materially due to a variety of factors. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of judgments and assumptions as of the date such statements are made about future events, many of which are beyond our control. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or implied by us in such statements due to a variety of factors, including if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include: evolving risks from the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting significant disruption in international economies, and international financial and oil markets, including a substantial decline in the price of oil during 2020; the willingness and ability of existing lenders and holders of our notes to agree to any modifications to the terms of our long-term debt that we may request; whether additional capital at a reasonable cost becomes available to us; the global oil and gas market and its impact on demand for our services; the offshore drilling market, including changes in capital expenditures by our clients; changes in worldwide oil and gas supply and demand; rig availability and supply and demand for high-specification drillships and other drilling rigs competing with our fleet; our ability to enter into and negotiate favorable terms for new drilling contracts or extensions; our ability to successfully negotiate and consummate definitive contracts and satisfy other customary conditions with respect to letters of intent and letters of award that we receive for our drillships; actual contract commencement dates; possible cancellation, renegotiation, termination or suspension of drilling contracts as a result of force majeure, mechanical difficulties, performance, market changes or other reasons; costs related to stacking of rigs and costs to reactivate a stacked rig; downtime and other risks associated with offshore rig operations, including unscheduled repairs or maintenance, relocations, severe weather or hurricanes or accidents; our small fleet and reliance on a limited number of clients; the risks of litigation in foreign jurisdictions and delays caused by third parties in connection with such litigation; the outcome of our two subsidiaries' bankruptcy proceedings and any actions that SHI or others may take in the bankruptcy or other proceedings against the Company and its subsidiaries; the risk that our common shares could be delisted from trading on the New York Stock Exchange should we fail to regain compliance with the minimum share price continued listing standard during the cure period, or fail to meet other continued listing criteria; and the other risk factors described in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 12, 2020 and our subsequent filings with the SEC. These documents are available through our website at www.pacificdrilling.com or through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Contract drilling 38,910 89,433 76,415 128,343 142,331 Costs and expenses Operating expenses 61,854 86,475 52,254 148,329 104,550 General and administrative expenses 10,857 9,643 10,010 20,500 21,256 Depreciation and amortization expense 26,811 26,931 59,330 53,742 118,229 Loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries 700 2,024 99,522 123,049 122,294 222,571 246,059 Operating loss (60,612 (33,616 (45,879 (94,228 (103,728 Other income (expense) Interest expense (26,607 (25,127 (24,406 (51,734 (48,445 Reorganization items (248 (114 (878 (362 (1,881 Interest income 520 807 1,665 1,327 3,637 Other income (expense) 1 (213 (220 (212 (311 Loss before income taxes (86,946 (58,263 (69,718 (145,209 (150,728 Income tax expense 452 2,700 3,868 3,152 6,837 Net loss (87,398 (60,963 (73,586 (148,361 (157,565 Loss per common share, basic (1.16 (0.81 (0.98 (1.97 (2.10 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 75,199 75,184 75,001 75,191 75,016 Loss per common share, diluted (1.16 (0.81 (0.98 (1.97 (2.10 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 75,199 75,184 75,001 75,191 75,016

PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 246,311 273,957 278,620 Restricted cash 6,106 6,106 6,089 Accounts receivable, net 27,084 65,629 29,252 Materials and supplies 45,101 45,577 43,933 Deferred costs, current 8,441 10,979 16,961 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,196 21,532 15,732 Total current assets 346,239 423,780 390,587 Property and equipment, net 1,790,927 1,816,969 1,842,549 Other assets 29,777 26,158 23,423 Total assets 2,166,943 2,266,907 2,256,559 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Accounts payable 19,046 24,017 24,223 Accrued expenses 23,738 25,733 27,924 Accrued interest 15,703 31,406 15,703 Deferred revenue, current 4,129 5,428 7,567 Total current liabilities 62,616 86,584 75,417 Long-term debt 1,142,431 1,132,826 1,073,734 Other long-term liabilities 38,052 38,061 38,577 Total liabilities 1,243,099 1,257,471 1,187,728 Shareholders' equity: Common shares 752 752 751 Additional paid-in capital 1,656,054 1,654,248 1,652,681 Treasury shares, at cost (652 (652 (652 Accumulated deficit (732,310 (644,912 (583,949 Total shareholders' equity 923,844 1,009,436 1,068,831 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,166,943 2,266,907 2,256,559

PACIFIC DRILLING S. A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flow from operating activities: Net loss (148,361 (157,565 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 53,742 118,229 Amortization of deferred revenue (8,943 (1,146 Amortization of deferred costs 15,422 586 Amortization of deferred financing costs 269 Amortization of debt premium, net (332 (221 Interest paid-in-kind 19,029 16,923 Deferred income taxes 82 4,760 Share-based compensation expense 3,654 3,064 Loss on unconsolidated subsidiaries 2,024 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,168 (24,854 Materials and supplies (1,168 (2,012 Deferred costs (12,713 (4,347 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,460 (12,906 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,041 3,155 Deferred revenue 5,505 2,444 Net cash used in operating activities (73,227 (51,866 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures (6,967 (21,454 Net cash used in investing activities (6,967 (21,454 Cash flow from financing activities: Payments for shares issued under share-based compensation plan (280 Proceeds from long-term debt 50,000 Payments for financing costs (1,818 (1,115 Purchases of treasury shares (652 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 47,902 (1,767 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (32,292 (75,087 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 284,709 389,075 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 252,417 313,988

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2019, management has redefined EBITDA for the current and comparative periods to exclude amortization of deferred revenue and deferred costs, which are included in contract drilling revenues and operating expenses respectively in the statements of operations. Management believes such measure of EBITDA is consistent with the conventional definition of EBITDA, allows for greater transparency of the Company's core operating performance, and is in line with historical treatment by certain other major offshore drilling contractors and supply vessel owners. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries and reorganization items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are included herein because they are used by management to measure the Company's operations. Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA present useful information to investors regarding the Company's operating performance.

PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplementary Data-Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss (87,398 (60,963 (73,586 (148,361 (157,565 Add: Interest expense 26,607 25,127 24,406 51,734 48,445 Depreciation and amortization expense 26,811 26,931 59,330 53,742 118,229 Other amortization, net (a) 2,146 4,333 (423 6,479 (560 Income tax expense 452 2,700 3,868 3,152 6,837 EBITDA (b) (31,382 (1,872 13,595 (33,254 15,386 Add: Loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries 700 2,024 Reorganization items 248 114 878 362 1,881 Adjusted EBITDA (b) (31,134 (1,758 15,173 (32,892 19,291

(a) Other amortization, net includes amortization of deferred costs less amortization of deferred revenue. (b) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA include $2.6 million in advisory fees and $2.5 million in severance for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020; advisory fees are included in general and administrative expenses, $0.3 million of severance is included in general and administrative expenses and the balance of severance is in operating expenses.

