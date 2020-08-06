Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR, "Darling") --

Second Quarter 2020

Net income of $65.4 million , or $0.39 per GAAP diluted share

, or per GAAP diluted share Net Sales of $848.7 million

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $195.2 million

Core business EBITDA of $126.1 million , $16 million better than Q1-2020; $24 million better than Q2-2019, excluding the $13.1 million gain on the sale of assets in Q2-2019

, better than Q1-2020; better than Q2-2019, excluding the gain on the sale of assets in Q2-2019 Diamond Green Diesel ("DGD") earned $1.91 EBITDA per gallon on approximately 72 million gallons sold

EBITDA per gallon on approximately 72 million gallons sold In July, Darling received an $80 million distribution from DGD, total distributions received in 2020 is $205 million

Darling reported net sales of $848.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared with net sales of $827.3 million for the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to Darling for the three months ended June 27, 2020 was $65.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $26.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

"We had another solid quarter of execution from our employees worldwide who delivered a strong second quarter financial performance, generating $195 million of combined adjusted EBITDA," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Our core business navigated through a turbulent second quarter with our feed segment posting its best quarterly EBITDA of $85.2 million in over the last three years. We did benefit from over 40 million pounds of depopulated hog volumes through our processing locations during the quarter."

"Darling's diversification provides our global business platform earnings sustainability as demonstrated in the second quarter. Our DGD JV financial performance was impacted by the sharp decline in the energy sector as a result of the COVID pandemic, but still produced good results which were enhanced by a better performance in our feed segment. Excluding the gain on the sale of assets in the food segment from a year ago, this year's food segment performance was on par to 2019," added Stuewe.

"We did use the DGD distribution proceeds received in April to pay down our outstanding debt in the second quarter, lowering our leverage ratio to 2.39 as measured by our bank covenant. We remain diligent on our capital expenditures, investing approximately $123 million for the first six months of 2020. We continue to target a deferral of 15% to 20% in capital expenditures as the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 persists," commented Stuewe.

The Darling Ingredients Board has approved replenishing the Company's previously announced share repurchase program back to $200 million of availability and have extended the term of the program for an additional two years to August 13, 2022, to be exercised depending on market conditions. The repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices or in negotiated transactions off the market. Repurchases may occur over the authorized period unless extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the distribution policy at Diamond Green Diesel, Darling received an $80 million distribution from DGD in July 2020. Total distributions received in the first six months of 2020 total $205 million.

For the six months ended June 27, 2020, Darling reported net sales of $1.7 billion, as compared with net sales of $1.7 billion for the same period of 2019. Net Income attributable to Darling for the first six months of 2020 was $150.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $44.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2019.

As of June 27, 2020, Darling had $76.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $939.7 million available under committed revolving credit agreements. Total debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter of 2020 was $1.6 billion.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $195.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $159.4 million for the same period in 2019. On a year-to-date basis, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $408.5 million for 2020, compared to $292.7 million on a year-to-date basis for 2019.

