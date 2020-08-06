Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.08.2020
Starke Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gold gefunden! "Für Massenabbau geeignet"!
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc: Cooper Standard to Present at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

NORTHVILLE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) will present at the virtual 2020 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Cooper Standard's Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, will discuss the Company's business and strategies at 2:20 p.m. ET. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard's website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/events.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 24,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

###

CPS_F

Contact for Analysts and Investors:
Roger Hendriksen
Cooper Standard
(248) 596-6465
roger.hendriksen@cooperstandard.com

Contact for Media:
Chris Andrews
Cooper Standard
(248) 596-6217
CAndrews@cooperstandard.com

SOURCE: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/600616/Cooper-Standard-to-Present-at-the-2020-JP-Morgan-Auto-Conference

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
