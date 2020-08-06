Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc: Cooper Standard to Present at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

NORTHVILLE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) will present at the virtual 2020 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Cooper Standard's Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, will discuss the Company's business and strategies at 2:20 p.m. ET. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard's website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/events.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 24,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

