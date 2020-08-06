Child Presence Detection System Market Worth US$ 390.3 Million by 2025

NOIDA, India, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UnivDatos Market Insights released a report titled, "Child Presence Detection System Market by Sensor Type (Pressure Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Others), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (Sedan, SUV, Hatchback, Other) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World) - Current Analysis and Forecast (2019-2025)." The Child Presence Detection System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.2% from 2019-2025 to reach US$ 390.3 million by 2025.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Injury and death associated with vehicles remain an overwhelming challenge to society's general health. In recent years, design safety improvements in the automotive sector have grown significantly, and yet little has been accomplished for safety in stationary vehicles. Once a car is turned off and parked under hot and humid condition, keeping its window glasses closed, the temperature inside the car increases rapidly. In the recent time, the hot air deaths of children's have increased drastically, especially in the developed nations such as US and European countries. As the thermoregulatory system of the child is not well developed, this condition may lead to hyperthermia or heat stroke which can be fatal. Growing awareness regarding heatstroke deaths in cars is expected to fuel the growth of the child's presence detection system market.

Reasons for the Increasing Demand for Child Presence Detection System

Across the world, too many children have been unintentionally left in vehicles or have got stuck into a vehicle on their own. Even the best of parents or carers can leave a child in a car unknowingly; and the result can cause serious injury or sometime death of the children's left alone in the closed car. Vehicular hyperthermia misfortunes change the lives of parents, families, and communities forever. Based on safety organization Kids and Cars reporting, approximately 39 children die on average each year due to vehicle trapping worldwide. The data shows the severity of the problem and need to develop a system for the same. Automobile manufacturers and technology providers have joined hand to develop a system that senses the presence of a child and alert the parents of the child left along in the car. If no one attends the child, the system will make a call to parents and emergency personnel. Regulatory authorities around the world have acknowledged the need for technological solutions that can help avoid these kinds of incidents by offering child presence identification.

Government and Stakeholder Initiatives

Each year, an undisclosed number of young children die of hyperthermia from being trapped in parked motor vehicles worldwide. European and US safety regulators are considering mandating child presence detection systems to avoid the deaths of unattended children in hot cars. Safety regulators and lawmakers have warned of the dangers of leaving children and infants in hot cars, further heighten awareness about the danger's children face in and around motor vehicles. Stakeholders believe the solution to these preventable tragedies is a combination of awareness and technology. They want all cars to come fitted with a device that warns a driver if a child is left in the car. The Hot Cars Act was recently implemented in the United States that would help to prevent children from being needlessly injured or killed when left alone in vehicles.

Global Child Presence Detection System Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on sensor type, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Pressure Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Others

Ultrasonic Sensor accounted for 87% market share in 2019 and will keep dominating the market by the end of the year 2025. Ultrasonic sensors discover obstacles by emitting ultrasounds and analysing their reflections and so ultrasonic sensors are being used for child presence detection due to its high sensitivity and ability to detect child in a vehicle.

Based on the sales channel, the market is primarily segmented into

OEM

After Market

Of the two, OEMs accounted for a revenue share of nearly 63% in 2019 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the analysed period. The primary reason driving the OEMs sales is the European (Euro NCAP) and the US (NHTSA) like safety regulators that are forcing automakers to equipped cars with child presence detection or such safety monitoring system to avoid vehicle heatstroke deaths. For instance; by the 2025 model year, almost all new vehicles sold in the United States will come with electronic warnings that warn people not to leave children in the back seats, to stop heatstroke deaths.

Based on vehicle type, the market is primarily fragmented into

Sedan

SUV

Hatchback

Others

In 2019, the SUVs segment nearly contributed to 57% of the market revenue for the Child Presence Detection System. The primary reason is the increasing demand for SUVs across the world. For instance: According to SIAM, SUVs sales were 9.2 lakhs in 2017-18 against 7.6 lakhs unit in the previous year.

Child Presence Detection Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Based on the estimation, North America leads the Child Presence Detection System Market in 2019 and was followed by Europe. This is attributed to the increased awareness regarding such systems, adequate government interventions, stakeholders' support, and establishment of key market players in the regions. Since 1990, in the United States, a total of 940 children have lost their lives in hot cars. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would witness significant growth in the child presence detection system market as countries like China, Japan, and India also focusing to mandate such safety monitoring systems for vehicles in the recent future.

The major players targeting the market includes

General Motors

Ford Motor Company

Volkswagen AG

Toyota Motor Company Ltd.

Hyundai Motors

Nissan Motors

Honda Motors

Robert Bosch

Autoliv Inc.

Delphi Automotive

Continental AG

Kia Motors

The in-detailed view of the competitive landscape includes key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, financial overview, new product launches, new product developments, partnerships, collaborations, and other developments with company key facts.

