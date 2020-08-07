Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
News im Fokus der Investoren: EU-Lizenz löst Kursrallye aus!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNTB ISIN: CH0346177709 Ticker-Symbol: 22D 
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OBSEVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OBSEVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2020 | 07:05
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ObsEva SA to present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference, August 11 - 12, 2020

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - August 7, 2020 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today announced that CEO Ernest Loumaye will present an update on the Company and its pipeline at the Wedbush PacGrow Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place August 11 - 12, 2020.

Mr. Loumaye's presentation will take place on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving ET outcomes following IVF. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact
Mario Corso
Vice President, Investor Relations
mario.corso@obseva.com

+1 857 972 9347 Office
+1 781 366 5726 Mobile

Attachment

  • Press Release in Pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4efc7f67-967d-4165-b546-cd024c7aa4d0)
OBSEVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.