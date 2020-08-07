Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
News im Fokus der Investoren: EU-Lizenz löst Kursrallye aus!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JLZ7 ISIN: NL0000009827 Ticker-Symbol: DSM2 
Tradegate
06.08.20
21:40 Uhr
127,65 Euro
-1,55
-1,20 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSM NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,00129,0507:37
126,85127,4008:22
PR Newswire
07.08.2020 | 08:04
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DSM announces repurchase of shares to cover stock dividend

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces the repurchase of 200,000 ordinary shares to cover commitments for interim stock dividend, equivalent to approximately €25 million based on the closing price of the DSM share on Euronext Amsterdam on 6 August 2020.

DSM Logo

The share buyback will be executed within the limitations of the authority granted to the Managing Board by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 8th May 2020. The total number of shares to be repurchased under this program represents approximately 0.11% of ordinary shares issued.

DSM has signed a Discretionary Management Agreement with a bank to commence the execution on its behalf and to make trading decisions under the Agreement independently of DSM.

In accordance with regulations DSM will inform the market about the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly press releases. The share repurchase program is anticipated to be completed in Q3 2020.

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:

https://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany
https://twitter.com/dsm
https://www.linkedin.com/company/dsm
https://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany

For more information:

DSM Corporate Communications

Gareth Mead

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420

e-mail media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864

e-mail investor.relations@dsm.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg

PRN NLD

DSM NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.