Another stalwart of the solar industry was able to take the necessary precautions in order to maintain a sense of normalcy during the pandemic, leading to a quarter of increased sales, net cash, and a positive outlook to finish off the year.From pv magazine USA Solar earnings season is in full swing and, just as SunPower did yesterday, First Solar has now given a full look at how the company dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic. And again, like SunPower, First Solar was able to take the crisis head-on and survive for a successful second quarter. Much of this success was due to the measures the company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...