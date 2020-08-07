Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: New Decentralised Finance ('DeFi') Investor Presentation 07-Aug-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium: New Decentralised Finance ('DeFi') Investor Presentation London, UK, 7 August 2020 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) the Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator, is pleased to announce the release of a new investor presentation covering its recently announced DeFi Strategy, together with further details of the Company's operational activities in the sector. A Pdf version of this presentation entitled 'The New Crypto Finance Opportunity' can be downloaded from the Coinsilium website via the link below: https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations [1] To accompany the presentation, a video run through hosted by Coinsilium's Chairman Malcolm Palle and Chief Executive Eddy Travia is available for investors. The video is available in full on YouTube via the link below: https://youtu.be/IZkOwjZ9MU4 [2] Malcolm Palle Coinsilium's Chairman commented: "With the forthcoming launch of our new DeFi Strategy we are now moving into a period of intense activity. "Investor awareness and engagement is of critical importance in this process as we work to ensure a greater understanding of the scale of the opportunity that lies ahead for Coinsilium and where the Company is positioned with its global partner network at the forefront of this exciting new space. "We will continue to build our investor engagement throughout this period with enhanced marketing & communications initiatives and we look forward to providing further updates to the market over the coming weeks and month." The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox. In July 2020 Coinsilium executed an agreement with global blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in the Asian markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information please visit [3]www.coinsilium.com [3] or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 80544 EQS News ID: 1112411 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4f3c869f96b2689f8fd711ae79e02944&application_id=1112411&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a883e80abc9e618f4d06882837b254f7&application_id=1112411&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e82019f83af6462d0ad455a3201afcc3&application_id=1112411&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

